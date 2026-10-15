Hip-Hop Pioneers Ice T And DJ Afrika Islam Announce Historic Partnership With Cadogan Tate, Leader In Fine Art Logistics

Hip-hop pioneers Ice T and DJ Afrika Islam, whose private collection anchors the traveling exhibition DAY ONE DNA. Photo: Jeff Oto

Installation view of DAY ONE DNA at the Alain Locke Gallery, (formerly the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery) Hutchins Center, Harvard University. Photo: Anthony Artis

DAY ONE DNA installation recreating DJ Afrika Islam's 1980s-era South Bronx bedroom, where he and Ice T wrote their debut album, Rhyme Pays. Photo: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn.

Partnership advances DAY ONE DNA exhibition tour after its Harvard premiere, presented by Prof. Henry Louis Gates Jr. and curated by Laylah Amatullah Barrayn.

- François Vandame, Director of Business Development at Cadogan TateNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hip-hop pioneers Ice T and DJ Afrika Islam have announced a landmark partnership with Cadogan Tate, a global leader in fine art logistics, to support the national tour of DAY ONE DNA: From the Private Collection of Ice T & DJ Afrika Islam. The acclaimed multimedia exhibition premiered at Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African & African American Research under the direction of Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots, PBS), curated by Emmy-nominated photographer, curator, and author Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, and produced by Khemiya. Following its Harvard premiere and international art-fair presentations, DAY ONE DNA is expanding nationally, with international engagements in development.Drawing from the joint archive of Grammy Award-winning icons Ice T and DJ Afrika Islam, DAY ONE DNA explores innovation, cultural memory, identity, and the evolution of contemporary music and popular culture through more than 400 objects. Ice T, frontman of the heavy metal band Body Count, is a transformative recording artist, cultural force, and the longest-running male actor on a primetime drama in television history, a distinction earned through his role as Detective Odafin“Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Multi-platinum music producer DJ Afrika Islam is one of hip-hop's“DAY ONE” architects, whose pioneering work helped shape hip-hop's global evolution. Together, their careers helped shape electro-funk, hip-hop, heavy metal, and Black electronic music. Through DAY ONE DNA, their personal archive offers a rare firsthand record of an extraordinary legacy of artistic innovation and cultural influence worldwide.“When you're living it, you don't think of it as art. It's not art-it's just your life. Then 20 or 30 years later, somebody looks at it and says, 'Wow, that's valuable. That's history.'... This unprecedented partnership with Cadogan Tate is an important step in bringing that history to the people,” said Ice T.Central to the national tour is Cadogan Tate, DAY ONE DNA's official fine art logistics partner, providing museum-grade transportation, handling, storage, and installation support as the exhibition expands to institutions and audiences nationwide.“We are immensely proud to put our global infrastructure behind this tour, ensuring these irreplaceable artifacts are protected with the highest level of museum-grade stewardship. For Cadogan Tate, this partnership goes far beyond fine art logistics. This archive doesn't just document the birth of hip-hop; it honors a profound movement that completely reshaped global culture,” said François Vandame, Director of Business Development at Cadogan Tate.In preparation for the national tour, Cadogan Tate helped expand public access to DAY ONE DNA by sponsoring pop-up installations at the nation's premier art fairs, including EXPO CHICAGO and the Untitled Art and Satellite Art fairs during the 2025 Art Basel Miami Beach/Miami Art Week, where DAY ONE DNA also served as a Programming Partner for the Untitled Art Exhibitor Party. A strategic partnership with Satellite Art in 2026 further extended DAY ONE DNA's presence within the contemporary art world. Additional institutional and cultural partners include the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College and Bronx-based art brand KHA-TEES, helping establish a broader foundation for the exhibition's national expansion.DAY ONE DNA features more than 400 items from the Ice T Afrika Islam Private Collection, a singular archive assembled over five decades. It is regarded as the world's largest private collection of artifacts and ephemera documenting hip-hop culture and its role in shaping American life. While individual items from the collection have been selected for Sotheby's auctions and featured on A&E and Netflix, DAY ONE DNA marked the archive's first public presentation as a curated historical and cultural narrative. The exhibition presents objects spanning the early twentieth century through the present that place the rise of hip-hop within a broader American historical narrative, connecting the culture's emergence to larger social, cultural, political, and economic transformations.“We can't think about hip-hop as the global cultural force it's become without looking at its roots in bedrooms, clubs, and block parties...The hundreds of items in this exhibition...speak to the guerrilla work and play ethos that has given rise to the dominant cultural force of the last half-century,” said Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., Director of Harvard's Hutchins Center.A distinguished advisory board of hip-hop pioneers-including Crazy Legs, Tony Crush, DJ Yutaka, Egyptian Lover, Grand Wizzard Theodore, MC Sha-Rock, Melle Mel, Scorpio, Mr. Wave, and Treach-helps ensure the exhibition and its public programming remain grounded in hip-hop's original cultural context while engaging new generations.“DAY ONE DNA is everything that influenced us to create the hip-hop genre. The exhibition showcases what we watched, read, and listened to. That was our social media, our Netflix, our iTunes. That was our DNA. That was the foundation of hip-hop, which went on to become a global movement,” said DJ Afrika Islam.Organized into thematic sessions, DAY ONE DNA combines archival materials, photography, audiovisual media, and personal artifacts to create an immersive journey through more than five decades of cultural history. Highlights include a full-scale recreation of DJ Afrika Islam's South Bronx apartment bedroom, where he and Ice T wrote their 1987 debut album, Rhyme Pays. The apartment served as a headquarters and creative incubator for hip-hop's founding generation. Vintage photographs also document friendships and collaborations with Rick Rubin, Keith Haring, KRS-One, Salt-N-Pepa, and Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav.Curator Laylah Amatullah Barrayn contextualized the archive's historical significance:“In the tradition of Arturo Schomburg and Zora Neale Hurston, Ice T and Afrika Islam understood the power of the archive as a historical record and took the initiative to preserve materials from a burgeoning culture. Preservation work of this kind is often a self-assigned, lifelong appointment-driven by a responsibility to conserve what is valuable, and even sacred, within the Black cultural experience.”As DAY ONE DNA enters its next phase of national expansion, preserving, stewarding, and presenting this historic archive remain central to the exhibition's mission and its commitment to bringing hip-hop history to new audiences and institutions.

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Hip-Hop Pioneers Ice T and DJ Afrika Islam Announce Historic Partnership with Cadogan Tate, Leader in Fine Art Logistics News Provided By Khemiya LLC October 15, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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