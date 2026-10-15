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Customers say The Hemp Doctor's gummies are their top choice, with 52.1% citing product quality and gummies as the preferred format for sleep and relief.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A customer survey conducted by The Hemp Doctor found that 52.1 percent of respondents named product quality and consistency as their primary reason for choosing the brand, ahead of price. Another 26.7 percent cited trust in the company's lab testing and published certificates of analysis.

Gummies were the preferred format overall, selected by 55.5 percent of respondents. That share ranged from 62.9 percent among customers using hemp products for sleep to 48.9 percent among those managing everyday discomfort.

The company's internal tracking shows a similar pattern. The Hemp Doctor rates its full gummy lineup, spanning Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and CBD formulas, between 4.8 and 4.9 out of 5, based on its customer service team's tracking of repeat purchases and feedback.

"Gummies are where we see the most repeat customers across the board, whether it's our Delta 9 line, our THCA gummies, or something lighter like our CBD formulas," said Lauren Shade, Customer Service and Retail Warehouse Manager at The Hemp Doctor. "People find the one that fits how they want to feel, and they stick with it."

Reviews on outside platforms point the same way. The Hemp Doctor holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot across 3,748 reviews, a 4.8 out of 5 average across nearly 4,900 reviews on its own site, and a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Leafly.

"Our customers tell us the same thing in every channel we track: they come back for the gummies because the quality doesn't change jar to jar," said Lauren. "That consistency is what we hear about most, and it's what we built the brand on."

The gummy catalog spans four lines: Delta 8 gummies for a milder effect, Delta 9 gummies (including 25mg and fast-acting nano formulas) for stronger, faster-acting effects, THCA gummies led by the PHUK'D UP line for higher potency, and CBD gummies, including full-spectrum options, for customers seeking a non-intoxicating format.

About the Survey

The findings come from a customer survey administered to The Hemp Doctor's retail customers in mid-2026, drawing more than 10,000 responses. Respondents are the company's own customers who chose to participate, so the results describe this customer base and not all hemp consumers. All answers are self-reported experiences and are not clinical findings or medical claims. Internal product ratings reflect the company's own customer service tracking, not an independent review.

All products are hemp-derived and stay under 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC by dry weight under the 2018 Farm Bill. Lab results and certificates of analysis are published for customer review. Effects vary by individual depending on tolerance, metabolism, and other personal factors. Products are intended for adults 21 and older.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is a family-owned hemp company founded in 2018 by Robert Shade and headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, with retail locations in Mooresville, Concord, Huntersville, and Salisbury. The catalog ranges from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, gummies, Delta-9 edibles, THC beverages, vapes, CBD tinctures, CBD softgels, pet CBD, and more. Every product is tested by an independent third-party laboratory, with certificates of analysis published at thehempdoctor/lab-results/.

With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and 3,748 Trustpilot reviews averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has built its reputation on product quality and consistency. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019. In 2026, its THC seltzer lineup was voted Best THC/CBD Beverage at the ECRM On & Off Premise Adult Beverage Fall Session Grand Tasting, sponsored by Food & Beverage Magazine.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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Customers Choose The Hemp Doctor for Quality and Consistency, With Gummies as Preferred Format News Provided By The Hemp Doctor October 15, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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