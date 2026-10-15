Radford Doors & Gates Delivers Collected Computers And Equipment To Computers 2 Kids

Radford Doors & Gates has brought its employees together to collect and donate unused electronics to local nonprofit Computers 2 Kids.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as an effort to put unused office equipment to better use has resulted in a substantial collection of computers and electronics from the Radford Doors & Gates team. The San Diego company recently delivered the collected items to Computers 2 Kids (C2K), a local nonprofit that refurbishes donated technology and redistributes it to children and families in need.Coordinated by Radford Doors & Gates co-owner Emily Souliotes, the initiative began with a collection of equipment from the company's office and expanded to include contributions from employees. The team gathered desktop computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other electronic equipment, consolidating the items into a single donation delivered to Computers 2 Kids.Rather than allowing functional or potentially reusable equipment to remain in storage, Radford chose to support an organization equipped to refurbish and redistribute donated technology. Through C2K's programs, eligible devices can find new uses in households where access to computers and the internet can make a meaningful difference.“It's wonderful to see our team come together and turn an idea into something tangible,” said Emily Souliotes, co-owner of Radford Doors & Gates.“We started by gathering equipment we no longer needed at the office, and our employees helped us build on that effort. Knowing these devices have the potential to help children with schoolwork and give families better access to technology makes this donation especially rewarding.”The completed collection reflects Radford Doors & Gates' continued interest in supporting organizations working directly within the San Diego community. By contributing equipment to Computers 2 Kids, the company is helping extend the useful life of existing technology while supporting the nonprofit's efforts to reduce the digital divide.About: With more than 80 years of industry experience, Radford Doors & Gates specializes in custom garage doors and gates for residential and commercial properties throughout San Diego, Orange County, and Southern California. Featuring an extensive range of styles, materials, and advanced operating technologies, the company welcomes clients to explore product options firsthand and consult with knowledgeable specialists in its dedicated showroom.For more info, visit:

Aleko Souliotes

Radford Doors & Gates

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Radford Doors & Gates delivers collected computers and equipment to Computers 2 Kids News Provided By Aleko Souliotes, Radford Doors & Gates October 15, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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