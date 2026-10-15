Memorylane Launches AI Process Discovery Tool That Shows Small Teams What To Automate

Find, build, automate loop

MemoryLane shared dashboard showing team patterns

Runs in the background, maps how your team really works and ranks repetitive tasks by hours saved. Privacy-first.

- Jaro Zapletal, Co-Founder of MemoryLaneSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MemoryLane, an AI tool that shows small and mid-sized businesses what to automate, is now available for Mac and Windows. It is like Granola, but for your entire computer screen. Instead of taking notes on your meetings, it takes notes on your work, then turns them into process maps and a ranked list of tasks worth automating.Most SMBs know their teams lose hours every week to repetitive work in email, spreadsheets, CRMs and accounting tools. Few know exactly where. Enterprise task mining tools from vendors like Celonis, UiPath and Mimica can answer that question, but they cost six figures, store employee screenshots and need a transformation team before the first process is mapped. MemoryLane is built for companies with 10 to 500 people and no such team.How it worksMemoryLane runs quietly in the background while people keep working normally. AI turns each screenshot into a short text note and deletes the screenshot immediately. The notes are saved on the user's own laptop and are never shared centrally unless the user opts in. After a few days, MemoryLane groups the notes into workflows, shows how often each one happens and how many hours a week it takes, and ranks them by automation potential. Each workflow can be exported as a process map in BPMN, PDF or PNG, as an SOP for onboarding new hires, or as a ready-to-use prompt for an AI agent or tools like Zapier, n8n and Make. Most users see their first automation suggestions within seven days.Privacy firstNo screenshots are ever stored or used to train AI models. Processing runs on zero data retention endpoints from providers like Google and Anthropic. Users can blacklist any app or website, such as banking or personal messages. Companies can also connect their own AI models so sensitive data never leaves their environment.Start with one person, scale when readyA single employee or team lead can install MemoryLane and map their own work for $100 per month, with no procurement and no IT project. When a company wants the full picture, a central rollout deploys the same capture across teams, maps workflows company-wide and comes with automation recommendations and hands-on help with execution.“Every small business is being told to adopt AI, but nobody tells them where to start. MemoryLane watches how work actually gets done and hands you the list, ranked by hours saved,” said Jaro Zapletal, co-founder of MemoryLane.MemoryLane is used by teams in property management, professional services, e-commerce, financial services, hospitality, logistics and media, and by consulting and automation partners as part of their client engagements.About MemoryLaneMemoryLane is a privacy-first task mining and process mapping platform built by SenseFlow, Inc., a Delaware company founded by Jaro Zapletal and Petr Ungar. It helps companies see how work actually gets done so they can decide what to automate first. Download it or book a demo at .

Jaroslav Zapletal

MemoryLane

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MemoryLane Launches AI Process Discovery Tool That Shows Small Teams What to Automate News Provided By SenseFlow, Inc. October 15, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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