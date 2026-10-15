TIME Names Stablepharma's Fridge-Free Vaccine A Best Invention Of 2026

SPVX02 recognised in TIME's Medical & Healthcare category as Stablepharma enters its temperature-stable tetanus-diphtheria vaccine into a pivotal Phase 2b trial

- Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, former UK Deputy Chief Medical OfficerLONDON, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stablepharma Ltd, a biotechnology company developing temperature-stable vaccines and pharmaceuticals, today announced that its lead vaccine candidate, SPVX02, has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.Developed using Stablepharma's proprietary StablevaXTM technology, SPVX02 is a tetanus-diphtheria vaccine designed to remain stable at temperatures of 30°C for up to four years without refrigeration and is not affected by freezing, two longstanding challenges in vaccine storage and distribution. By eliminating the need for the cold chain, the technology could simplify vaccine logistics and improve access to temperature-sensitive medicines worldwide.The accolade comes as Stablepharma advances SPVX02 through clinical development. Earlier this year, positive Phase 1 clinical data were published in eClinicalMedicine, part of The Lancet Discovery Science portfolio, and the company has now initiated its pivotal Phase 2b clinical trial.The published Phase 1 findings demonstrated the feasibility of reformulating an aluminium-adjuvanted vaccine into a fridge-free, freeze-resistant product without compromising safety or immunogenicity.1Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, former UK Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Stablepharma Advisory Board Member, said:"One of the key lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic was that developing effective vaccines is only part of the challenge. Getting them rapidly, reliably and equitably to the people who need them across the entire globe is equally as important.""Technologies that remove dependence on refrigeration have the potential to strengthen supply chains, reduce wastage and improve preparedness for future public health emergencies. TIME's recognition of SPVX02 highlights the importance of innovation that addresses these real-world barriers to vaccine deployment.""If the technology can now be successfully applied across a greater range of vaccines and medicines currently subject to cold-chain fragility, this would be a global health gamechanger."Ozgur Tuncer, Chief Executive Officer of Stablepharma, said:"Being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 is a tremendous honour for Stablepharma and recognition of the global challenge we are working to solve.Vaccines have transformed global health, but their dependence on tightly controlled storage temperatures continues to create significant cost, complexity and wastage. Our goal is to remove that barrier by developing vaccines and medicines that remain stable without refrigeration from manufacture through to patient use.With positive Phase 1 data published, our pivotal Phase 2b trial now underway and increasing interest from pharmaceutical partners, we are advancing a platform that could transform how temperature-sensitive vaccines and medicines are developed, stored and delivered worldwide."Beyond SPVX02: Rethinking the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain:SPVX02 is the lead candidate in Stablepharma's broader effort to address storage and distribution challenges across vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The company is applying its StablevaXTM platform to a growing pipeline of products, including anti-infectives, oncology therapies and other medicines that currently require refrigerated storage and distribution.By reformulating refrigerated products into fridge-free versions, StablevaXTM offers pharmaceutical manufacturers new formulation options that could simplify distribution, reduce temperature-related product losses and expand access to essential medicines.TIME's annual Best Inventions list recognises 300 innovations from around the world across sectors including healthcare, technology and sustainability. Editors assess nominations based on criteria including originality, efficacy, ambition and impact.SPVX02's inclusion recognises an innovative approach to overcoming one of healthcare's most persistent logistical challenges: dependence on refrigeration.View the full TIME Best Inventions of 2026 list:END./About SPVX02SPVX02 is a thermostable, lyophilised tetanus-diphtheria booster vaccine developed using Stablepharma's proprietary StablevaXTM technology. Unlike conventional vaccines requiring storage at 2-8°C, SPVX02 is designed to remain stable for four years at temperatures up to 30°C and resist freezing, eliminating the need for refrigerated storage and distribution.About StablepharmaStablepharma is a UK biotechnology company developing thermostable, fridge-free formulations of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Through its proprietary StablevaXTM platform, the company aims to address global challenges associated with cold-chain dependence, product wastage, supply-chain resilience, cost and environmental impact.Media enquiries:Laura Murphy...+44 7789 859837

laura murphy

Stablepharma Ltd

+44 7789 850837

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TIME Names Stablepharma's Fridge-Free Vaccine a Best Invention of 2026 News Provided By Stablepharma Ltd October 15, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.