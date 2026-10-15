NARCISSIST's PLAYBOOK: CHILLING NEW DCOUMENTARY LETS MANIPULATORS REVEAL THEIR TACTICS - FREE SCREENING IN DC ON 10/25

Filmmakers

Evan tells all

Dr. Ramani breaks down how a narcissist thinks.

From "The Vow" filmmaker comes an explosive look inside the world of narcissistic abuse and coercive control- rejected by Hollwood and embaaced by millions

- Bryan CranstonWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chilling documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Mark Vicente (“The Vow” and“What the Bleep Do We Know?!”)takes viewers on a harrowing journey into the world of malignant narcissists and their influence on unsuspecting victims. Five years in the making, the film interviews unapologetic perpetrators and heartbroken victims caught off guard by their coercive tactics. Vicente was inspired to make the film after falling under the spell of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere and later helping expose the abuses that led to Raniere's criminal conviction.Translated into 18 languages, the film is building a sizeable audience worldwide through online sales and special event screenings and Q & A sessions with people featured in the film. A recent screening with actress Evan Rachel Wood in Nashville mesmerized the audience with her candor and vulnerability in a destructive relationship with Marilyn Manson.The controversial subject of the film has made it difficult to be released through normal distribution channels.“Multiple studios have passed on the film, along with nearly 30 film festivals,” according to producer Scott Altomare. Vicente and Altomare first partnered on“What the Bleep..” which was also turned down until the road to building an audience started with a single theater and grew by word of mouth.In a few short months,“Narcissist's Playbook, the film's social channels generated 70 million views and 1.5 million engagements, growing the audience from roughly 4000 followers to 325,000 without a marketing budget or distributor. The film's eerie trailer has compelled more and more viewers each month to rent the film through the website narcissistsplaybook.The film is attracting high profile supporters. Bryant Cranston said“Good storytelling doesn't tell you what to think. It helps you see what was already there. The Narcissist's Playbook does exactly that.” Kate Beckinsale adds“ This film is so f***king important. Once you understand the pattern, it all makes sense. See this film as soon as humanly possible.”The free screening on Sunday, October 25 at 6:30pm at the Sylvan Theater outside the Washington Monument in the heart of the nation's capitol is an effort to grow the audience for the film.“We feel it is of the utmost importance for as many people as possible to see the film to defend themselves against these charm offenses,” said Vicente. Reservations for the free screening can be made atThe filmmakers are determined to build an audience for the film by making it available for individuals and organizations to sponsor public and private screenings. Actress Colleen Camp has seen the film eight times and is sponsoring a screening next month in Hollywood for people in the industry.Coercive control and narcissistic abuse have moved from therapy-speak into mainstream conversation over the last several years. Most coverage is still victim/survivor focused. The film delivers something unprecedented- narcissists themselves revealing their tactics on film. There are millions and millions of people in online support groups trying to recover from what the film documents.“By illuminating the problem and proposing viable solutions, I am confident the film can alleviate the type of suffering experienced by me and countless others,” said Evan Rachel Wood.Aside from personal relationships, the same patterns displayed in the film are visible in who currently leads countries and corporations.Filmed in eight countries, the film treats manipulation and coercive control as universal, not confined to one culture. The same patterns repeat in relationships, institutions and leadership everywhere. The film offers current perspective on the history of charismatic leaders.

Laurence Dean Cohen

TLC MEDIAWORKS

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Trailer for Narcissist's Playbook

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NARCISSIST'S PLAYBOOK: CHILLING NEW DCOUMENTARY LETS MANIPULATORS REVEAL THEIR TACTICS - FREE SCREENING IN DC ON 10/25 News Provided By Breaking Chains October 15, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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