2026 Data Reveals Nonprofits In Ontario Are Preparing For All Eventualities As Uncertainties Loom

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State of the Sector survey report from Ontario Nonprofit Network (ONN) offers an analysis of broad trends informed by data from across subsectors and regions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nonprofits are implementing diverse adaptation strategies in an effort to weather rapid change and ongoing social, political, and economic uncertainty.

Today, Ontario Nonprofit Network (ONN) released the report:“Ontario's nonprofits: Focused on preparedness during uncertainty”, based on its annual State of the Sector survey. The report shares an analysis of broad trends informed by data from across subsectors and regions alongside policy recommendations for the Ontario government, and calls to action for the nonprofit sector and general public.

The report highlights the context shaping the sector's responses in 2026 and trends informed by ONN's last seven years of data. Pamela Uppal-Sandhu, ONN's Interim Co-Executive Director and Director of Policy shares,“We are grateful that year after year hundreds of nonprofits in Ontario take the time to fill out the survey. This year, we are framing our findings in the form of indicators that evaluate the health of the sector year-over-year. With these indicators - demand and capacity to meet demand, changes in revenue and expenses, access to and use of reserve funds, human resources, volunteers, and risk of nonprofit closures - we hope to signal critical risks and progress, to support increased understanding of what constitutes a healthy nonprofit sector”.

The 2026 survey results show that demand for nonprofit services and programs is tapering, albeit at a high level (77 per cent of nonprofits reported an increase in demand for services), causing some improvements in capacity to meet demand. Expenses continue to outpace revenue, as revenue flatlines or declines for half the sector. And, the data also reveals that 45 per cent of survey respondents reported volunteer recruitment and retention challenges, with board members being the most difficult roles to fill.

To support the nonprofit sector's ability to provide vibrant, essential programs and services for everyone who needs them, ONN is advancing three policy recommendations to the Ontario government. First, create a home in government for Ontario's 64,000 nonprofits and charities, appointing an Associate Minister within the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, supported by a Deputy or Assistant Deputy Minister in an office representing nonprofits, charities, and social innovation. Second, remove red-tape in transfer payment agreements, calling on the Ministry of Red Tape Reduction, in consultation with nonprofits, to activate a time-limited initiative to review and remove administrative burdens associated with transfer payment agreements. Third, establish targeted, short-term stabilization grants for nonprofits in regions most susceptible to economic turmoil.

The data comes from the bilingual online survey conducted by Environics Research for ONN to identify and share the state of the nonprofit sector at a given moment of time. This year, the survey was completed by 741 nonprofits, charities, and grassroots groups, reflecting the make-up of Ontario's nonprofit sector. The survey was open from May 1 to July 13, 2026, and was open to all nonprofits in Ontario. ONN publicized the survey using a variety of channels such as social media and email outreach, so the sample is comprised of those who chose to participate.

Danielle Griffin

Ontario Nonprofit Network

+1 416-642-5786

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2026 data reveals nonprofits in Ontario are preparing for all eventualities as uncertainties loom News Provided By ONN October 15, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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