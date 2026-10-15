AIM Highlights Safer Window Treatment Options During National Window Covering Safety Month

Hunter Douglas Applause® Cellular Shades with LiteRise® and Top-Down/Bottom-Up Operating Systems

Hunter Douglas Duette® VertiglideTM Shades for Large Glass Doors

- Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIMENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October is National Window Covering Safety Month, an annual reminder for homeowners to take a closer look at the window treatments throughout their homes, particularly in spaces used by young children.Today, homeowners have more options than ever for creating safer windows without sacrificing privacy, light control, functionality, or design.AIM helps Colorado homeowners select custom window treatments with a variety of cordless, motorized, and enhanced operating systems. Depending on the window treatment and application, options may include motorization, Top-Down/Bottom-Up operation, LiteRise, SimpleLiftTM, Wand Tilt, Wand Control, UltraGlide, and VertiglideTM.“Window covering safety doesn't mean homeowners have to compromise on the way their window treatments look or function,” said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM.“There are so many options available today, from simple cordless operation to motorized shades.”The right operating system depends on the window's type, size, and location, as well as how homeowners use the space. Cordless and alternative operating options can solve needs in bedrooms, nurseries, family rooms, sliding doors, high windows, and other areas throughout the home.Motorized window treatments can be especially convenient for large or hard-to-reach windows, while systems such as Top-Down/Bottom-Up provide added flexibility for balancing natural light and privacy. Manual cordless systems offer another streamlined option for windows that are within easy reach.National Window Covering Safety Month also offers homeowners a chance to evaluate older window treatments. Families with young children should check for accessible or dangling cords and consider whether modern cordless or motorized products may be a better fit for their home.AIM provides custom window treatments to homeowners throughout Colorado, from Denver and Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, as well as Western Slope communities including Silverthorne, Dillon, Frisco, Vail, Aspen, and Grand Junction.The company offers professional guidance, precise measurements, product selection, and in-house installation to help Colorado homeowners find window treatments suited to their windows and everyday needs. Visit to learn more.About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

Kevin Clancy

AIM

+1 720-790-4381

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AIM Highlights Safer Window Treatment Options During National Window Covering Safety Month News Provided By KD Digital October 15, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.