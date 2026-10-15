Obama Says Israel Risks Losing Moral Standing Over Gaza War
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama has criticized Israel’s conduct in the Middle East conflict, arguing that military superiority alone cannot deliver lasting security and that denying Palestinians meaningful concessions could weaken Israel’s moral position.
Obama made the comments Tuesday during a conversation with award-winning writer and journalist Susan McKay in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Discussing the war in Gaza, he said the violence should “pain everybody,” describing the conflict as part of a destructive cycle fueled by historical grievances, entrenched positions and longstanding divisions.
Obama recognized the history of persecution experienced by Jewish communities in Europe while also highlighting the injustices Palestinians have faced over the loss of their land.
“That is undeniable. What is also undeniable is that they took land off people and they were excessive. And those people understandably said: ‘This is injustice and I want my land back,’” he said.
The former president argued that the more powerful side bears greater responsibility for finding a way out of recurring violence. He cautioned against relying on military capabilities and technological advantages without pursuing political compromises.
“If the attitude of Israel is, now that we are the strongest, the most technologically advanced in the region, then our security will depend on us simply doing whatever we need and taking whatever we want, and not making any concessions to anyone,” he said.
“That may work short-term... but you have ceded moral ground if that is the position you take.”
Obama suggested that Israel’s current government appeared to be following this approach, warning that it needed to acknowledge the enduring presence of millions of Palestinians in the region.
“I would say the current Israeli government appears to have taken that. It is incumbent on them to recognise that 7 million Palestinians are not going anywhere,” Obama said.
“It is not sustainable to press upon them a condition that no-one would accept for themselves.”
His remarks emphasized the limits of military power in resolving a conflict rooted in competing national claims and historical grievances, while highlighting the need for political solutions that take Palestinian rights and long-term regional security into account.
Earlier Tuesday, Obama received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast.
Obama made the comments Tuesday during a conversation with award-winning writer and journalist Susan McKay in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Discussing the war in Gaza, he said the violence should “pain everybody,” describing the conflict as part of a destructive cycle fueled by historical grievances, entrenched positions and longstanding divisions.
Obama recognized the history of persecution experienced by Jewish communities in Europe while also highlighting the injustices Palestinians have faced over the loss of their land.
“That is undeniable. What is also undeniable is that they took land off people and they were excessive. And those people understandably said: ‘This is injustice and I want my land back,’” he said.
The former president argued that the more powerful side bears greater responsibility for finding a way out of recurring violence. He cautioned against relying on military capabilities and technological advantages without pursuing political compromises.
“If the attitude of Israel is, now that we are the strongest, the most technologically advanced in the region, then our security will depend on us simply doing whatever we need and taking whatever we want, and not making any concessions to anyone,” he said.
“That may work short-term... but you have ceded moral ground if that is the position you take.”
Obama suggested that Israel’s current government appeared to be following this approach, warning that it needed to acknowledge the enduring presence of millions of Palestinians in the region.
“I would say the current Israeli government appears to have taken that. It is incumbent on them to recognise that 7 million Palestinians are not going anywhere,” Obama said.
“It is not sustainable to press upon them a condition that no-one would accept for themselves.”
His remarks emphasized the limits of military power in resolving a conflict rooted in competing national claims and historical grievances, while highlighting the need for political solutions that take Palestinian rights and long-term regional security into account.
Earlier Tuesday, Obama received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast.
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