Zelensky Says To Resume Strikes On Russian Refineries: Reports

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 15 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told British media that Ukraine would restart strikes on Russia's oil refineries and described recent US moves as a betrayal of Kyiv, according to reports on Thursday.

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelensky said in an interview with the Financial Times, arguing that Ukraine had paused energy strikes for three days to comply with the US-announced "energy ceasefire," while Moscow continued to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump said last week that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire."

Zelensky also said the US cutting off intelligence and restricting Starlink internet service has been "dangerous" for Ukraine, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said US aerospace company SpaceX restricted Starlink services, hampering the country's attack and air-defence drone missions.

Visiting London on Wednesday, Zelensky admitted to British broadcaster Piers Morgan he felt "betrayed" by the recent US moves.

"They (the United States) wanted us not to attack diesel. My opinion was it's not fair," he said, adding that it was "really strange" and "something absolutely crazy" for the United States to restrict Starlink services.

"I think he is not right. It's a big mistake," replied Zelensky when asked if he was angry at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. "I don't know him or (if) somebody pushed him to... I don't know really."

Earlier, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared more willing than Zelensky to reach a peace agreement, even as questions mounted over alleged Russian violations of a proposed energy ceasefire.

“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a political rally in Ohio.

His remarks came as reporters pressed him on Russia's continued strikes against Ukraine and whether Moscow had agreed to his proposal for halting attacks on energy infrastructure.

Trump insisted that both countries supported the ceasefire initiative, although a reporter pointed out that Putin had not publicly committed to it.

–IANS

ksk/as