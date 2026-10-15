Delhi BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi If He Supports Left's Aim To Force Bangladesh-Style Regime Change

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Thursday asked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether he agrees with the statement of his new aide and Left student leader Neha Bora that the youth movement being incited in India is inspired by the 2024 movement in Bangladesh.

The Delhi BJP President said that we have consistently maintained that the Congress has lost whatever ideology it once had, while the ideology of parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal has long been inspired by the Communist "Lal Salaam".

"Today, following Neha Bora's statement, the real face of all opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, which have for some time been providing political encouragement to anti-Akhand Bharat youths like Neha Bora and Abhijit Dipke, has been exposed before the people," Malhotra added.

He said that the BJP has consistently maintained that the spectacle being carried out in the name of a youth movement since June is neither about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) nor the Election Commissioner.

"Its real objective is to create instability in the country and build an anti-government movement, and today Neha Bora, a leader of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association, has admitted this," he added.

The Delhi BJP President said that from now on, any political party that gives Neha Bora a platform will be answerable to the nation as to whether it too wants to change the government through a violent movement.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem were not interested in pursuing political resistance through democratic means but were instead attempting to bring about a change of regime.

"Rahul Gandhi and the entire ecosystem do not want to engage in political resistance; they want to bring about regime change," Bhandari said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had backed Bora during the student protests earlier this year.

"Neha Bora, who is the poster girl of Rahul Gandhi's entire protest movement, stated in an interview that she is inspired by the Gen-Z movement in Bangladesh, and they want to do the exact same thing in India as what happened in Bangladesh. This proves that Rahul Gandhi's intention is not political resistance; his intention is to destroy the Constitution and the democracy of India," Bhandari added.