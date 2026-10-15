Amritsar Shocker: Cloth Trader Shot After Allegedly Refusing Extortion Demand, CCTV Captures Attack

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a textile dealer outside his home in Sunder Nagar, Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday, leaving him gravely injured. CCTV footage of the attack suggests that it was connected to an extortion demand. The attack comes after another shooting incident in Punjab, in which a pharmacist murdered an anti-drug campaigner after the activist questioned him about allegedly selling someone addictive medications.

Vishal, alias Gori, who ran a cloth trading business in Amritsar, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence. CCTV footage showed him arriving on a motorcycle with another person. As the two reached the area, two assailants approached them and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Vishal suffered severe injuries after falling to the ground shortly after. The victim allegedly refused an extortion demand, which is thought to be connected to the attack.

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Cloth trader repeatedly shot in Amritsar for refusing to pay extortion money!

Unfazed criminals opened fire on cloth trader Vishal, alias Gori, outside his home in Sunder Nagar. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. He sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Amritsar. When a father is taken away from his children, the family suffers an irreparable loss. Bhagwant Mann must understand this.

Murders are occurring every day under the Guru Dokhi regime, yet Guru Dokhi remains silent. The regular DGP is also busy serving the interests of the Delhi leadership. Police officers, personnel and traders are being repeatedly targeted.

Traders and businesspeople pay crores of rupees in taxes for their security, but Guru Dokhi has proven to be a complete failure in protecting ordinary Punjabis. He should now accept moral responsibility and resign.

अमृतसर में फिरौती न देने पर कपड़ा व्यापारी पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां हालात गंभीर!

सुंदर नगर में घर के बाहर बेखौफ बदमाशों ने कपड़ा व्यापारी पर फायरिंग की, CCTV सामने आया। विशाल उर्फ गौरी गंभीर रूप से घायल, अस्पताल में भर्ती।

इस घटना से पूरा अमृतसर शहर सहम गया है। जब बच्चों के पिता चले जाते हैं तो परिवार को कभी न पूरा होने वाला घाटा होता है, ये भगवंत मान को समझना पड़ेगा।

गुरु दोखी राज में हर रोज कत्ल हो रहे हैं, गुरु दोखी चुप है। पक्का DGP भी दिल्ली वालों की सेवा में है, पुलिस अधिकारियों, जवानों और व्यापारियों को लगातार निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।

व्यापारी, बिजनेसमैन करोड़ों रुपये टैक्स देते हैं अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए, लेकिन गुरु दोखी आम पंजाबियों की सुरक्षा करने में बुरी तरह फेल साबित हुआ है। अब इसे अपनी नैतिक जिम्मेदारी समझते हुए इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ 'ਚ ਫਿਰੌਤੀ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ 'ਤੇ ਕੱਪੜਾ ਵਪਾਰੀ 'ਤੇ ਤਾਬੜਤੋੜ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ!

ਸੁੰਦਰ ਨਗਰ 'ਚ ਘਰ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਬੇਖੌਫ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੱਪੜਾ ਵਪਾਰੀ 'ਤੇ ਫਾਇਰਿੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ, CCTV ਆਈ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ। ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਉਰਫ਼ ਗੋਰੀ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ, ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਦਾਖਲ।

ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਰਾ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਸਹਿਮ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਜਦੋਂ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਿਤਾ ਚਲਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਘਾਟਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਇਹ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।

ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਰਾਜ 'ਚ ਹਰ ਰੋਜ਼ ਕਤਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਚੁੱਪ ਹੈ। ਪੱਕਾ DGP ਵੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ 'ਚ ਹੈ, ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ, ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਵਪਾਰੀ, ਬਿਜ਼ਨੈਸਮੈਨ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਰੁਪਏ ਟੈਕਸ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਆਪਣੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ, ਲੇਕਿਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਆਮ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ 'ਚ ਬੁਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਫੇਲ੍ਹ ਸਾਬਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਨੈਤਿਕ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸਮਝਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦੇਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।

#Amritsar #LawAndOrderFail

@AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann

@ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline

@RozanaSpokesman

@PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari

@RepublicTV @ndtv

@IndiaToday @aajtak

@ZeeNews @News18India

@ABPNews @CNNnews18

@ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india

- Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) October 15, 2026

Vishal is now receiving treatment at the hospital. The incident has sparked new worries about Amritsar's law and order and public safety, as well as concerns about how the police are handling violence tied to extortion.

Anti Drug Activist Shot Dead

The incident occurs shortly after a shooting incident in Mansa, Punjab, when a medical shop owner killed anti-drug campaigner Parvinder Singh Jhota after he allegedly questioned him about the suspected selling of addictive medications to an individual.

The chemist shot Jhota while he was using his phone to capture the altercation. After being taken to a hospital right after, he passed away from his wounds. The event caused widespread indignation against the Punjab government, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Mansa also saw protests after residents broke into the pharmacy and set it on fire while police were on the scene.