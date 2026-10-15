Hyderabad Wholesale Markets: Skip Dmart And Metro? Know Where Can You Buy Groceries Cheaper

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Hyderabad residents usually rush to supermarkets like DMart and Metro to buy their monthly groceries. But did you know the city has many wholesale markets that sell goods at much cheaper rates?

Families spend most of their grocery budget on rice, dals, turmeric, chilli powder, and tamarind. You save a lot of money when you buy these items in bulk from wholesale shops instead of picking up small packets at supermarkets.

Malakpet Market: You can visit this market for rice, dals, turmeric, tamarind, dry chillies, onions, ginger, and garlic. This place works best for regular households and hotel owners.

Maharajgunj and Muktiargunj: You will find various dals and other grocery items in these wholesale shops. You get the best deals when you compare prices across a few shops before buying.

Gowlipura Dal Mills: Buyers can check prices directly at the dal mills and wholesale dealers in this area for bulk purchases.

Begum Bazaar: This famous market sells spices, dry fruits, kitchenware, plastic items, and utensils made of steel, brass, copper, and aluminium. You will spot many shops here that cater to both home and business needs.

Shoppers can explore many wholesale markets in the Old City and Secunderabad areas for clothes, footwear, bags, and home decor. These markets help people who buy in bulk and those who run small businesses.

Pathergatti: You can visit this area for readymade garments, hosiery items, sarees, and suiting and shirting fabrics. Buyers looking for footwear and shoes can check out the nearby Chatta Bazaar area.

Tobacco Bazaar, Secunderabad: Traders here sell sarees, handloom fabrics, dhotis, lungis, bedsheets, towels, and other clothing items. You will also find shops owned by textile mill dealers and stockists in this lane.

Begum Bazaar: This market houses different shops for purses, bags, embroidery materials, makeup items, toys, and plastic goods.

Goshamahal to Maharajgunj route: Shoppers looking for traditional clay bangles can explore the shops on this stretch.

Jagdish Market, Abids: This market serves buyers who want cellphone accessories and small mobile spare parts.

Shopkeepers often quote different prices for the same item. You should always check two or three shops before you make a final purchase.

Buyers can also visit dedicated wholesale markets in Hyderabad for home construction materials, repair tools, electronic goods, and business supplies.

Gujarati Galli and Parklane: You can check out shops in these areas for electronic goods, TV spare parts, and computer accessories. Sellers in Abids and Koti also stock these items.

Troop Bazaar: Customers can compare prices for electrical goods, wiring materials, and sanitary items in these shops.

East Bazaar and Kingsway: You can explore these areas for home construction materials like sanitaryware and tiles.

Ranigunj: This area hosts many businesses that sell paints, hardware, tarpaulins, water pumps, pump sets, steel sheets, and iron rods.

Goshamahal: Buyers can compare prices here for plywood, glass, decorative laminate sheets, PVC doors, and windows.

Ashok Bazaar and Akbarja Bazaar: You can visit these markets for disposable plates, glasses, tissue rolls, paper napkins, packaging materials, and PVC sheets.

Tilak Road and Boggulakunta: Customers can contact suppliers here for phenyl, housekeeping products, cleaning liquids, and industrial chemicals.

Special wholesale markets also cater to people who buy supplies for offices, educational institutions, shops, and other businesses.

Maharajgunj: You can check prices at the shops in this area for all kinds of stationery items.

Inderbagh and Sultan Bazaar: Buyers can contact licensed suppliers here for medical and pharmaceutical products. You must always check the expiry date, manufacturer details, storage conditions, and the final bill when you buy medicines.

Hyderabad has specific markets for people who want to buy daily food items, fresh fruits, and flowers. Buyers who need these items in large quantities for their businesses can compare prices in these areas.

Feelkhana: You can explore the markets in this area for fresh fish and dry fish.

Ramnagar: This stands out as one of the most famous local areas for buying fish.

Gaddiannaram and LB Nagar: Buyers who want different types of fruits in bulk can visit the fruit markets here. These spots help fruit shop owners, juice center runners, and people buying for large family functions.

Kela Mandi near Nayapul: You can find out the prices from wholesale traders here for bulk banana purchases.

Gudimalkapur and Mehdipatnam: Customers can visit these markets to buy flowers. You should compare prices here if you need large quantities of flowers for pujas, weddings, family events, or floral businesses.

Pan Mandi near Goshamahal: You can contact the traders in this area to buy betel leaves.

Sellers change their prices daily based on the market supply, season, and product quality. You must always check the current rates before you buy anything.

Shoppers should not assume that every item in a wholesale market costs less than DMart or Metro. Sellers offer good discounts only on specific items. You must keep this in mind and compare the wholesale shop rates with the prices at DMart, Metro, and your local grocery stores before making a decision.