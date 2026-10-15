Jung Ho-Yeon To Lee Jung-Jae: 7 Korean Stars Who Have Their Eyes On Bollywood

From Jung Ho-yeon to Lee Min-ho, discover seven Korean stars who have expressed interest in Bollywood and Indian cinema, raising hopes of exciting cross-cultural film collaborations.

Korean pop culture has become very popular among people in India because of several K-drama, films, and K-pop songs. Now, some of South Korea's famous stars have also shown their interest in making movies in Indian cinema, thus opening new doors of collaboration.

These Korean actors who have got popularity from shows like Squid Game and The Heirs and have shown their interest in Indian films include Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Min-ho. Here is a list of seven Korean stars who are interested in Bollywood or any Indian film project.

The Korean actress who has earned fame because of Squid Game on Netflix has revealed that visiting India is on her travel wish list. She revealed in an interview with HT City that she would be interested in an Indian project but needs someone to teach her Bollywood dance.

This actor of The Boys Over Flowers and Pachinko was quite positive about Indian cinema. Lee mentioned his interest in an interesting Indian project during an interview for India Today in August 2024 and his wish to explore the culture of India.

Park Seo-joon, who starred in Itaewon Class and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, openly mentioned his wish to make a film in Bollywood. In one of his 2024 roundtables, Park mentioned his love for Bollywood movies and willingness to come to India if the opportunity arises.

Jung Hae-in, who starred in Love Next Door, stated in October 2024 that he wished to star in a Bollywood movie one day. He also spoke about the Indian version of his drama called Something in the Rain.

The lead actor of the drama series“Strong Woman Do Bong-soon” has showered praise on Aamir Khan's hit“3 Idiots.” According to an interview with The Indian Express in March 2024, he mentioned that working in a Bollywood movie will be an incredible experience.

This popular Korean actor famous for his performance in the“Squid Game” has shown interest in acting in Bollywood movies. His liking towards Indian action films like“KGF” has made many fans curious about a possible collaboration between both.

Lee Jung Jae, the award-winning actor who played Squid Game character Seong Gi-hun, also revealed his interest in acting in Bollywood movies. In an interview with ANI in July 2025, Lee said he would like to make a Bollywood film.