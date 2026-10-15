UK Threatens Visa Restrictions on Eritreans Over Deportation Dispute
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has warned that it could suspend entry visas for all Eritrean nationals if Eritrea fails to cooperate with efforts to return citizens who entered Britain by small boats or were convicted of criminal offenses, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Thursday.
Initial measures took effect Thursday, including restrictions on the movements of Eritrean diplomats outside London and the suspension of expedited visa services for senior officials and other prominent individuals, according to the British government.
Under the new rules, Eritrean diplomatic representatives must obtain permission before travelling more than 60 kilometers (37 miles) beyond London. The Home Office said the restrictions reflect similar limits placed on British officials in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara.
Mahmood said Eritrea had repeatedly declined to accept the return of individuals who had committed crimes or lacked legal permission to remain in Britain.
“Eritrea has had every chance to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK. Unlike other countries, it has refused,” she said, warning that additional measures could follow against governments that do not cooperate with deportation procedures.
British officials accused Eritrean authorities of abruptly ending their cooperation earlier this year. The UK has previously threatened visa penalties as a way to persuade foreign governments to accept the return of their nationals who are not legally entitled to remain in Britain.
Eritreans represented the largest nationality group among people arriving in the UK by small boats during the 12 months ending in June, accounting for 18% of arrivals, according to figures referenced by the House of Commons Library.
Eritrea operates under a one-party system, and many young people seek to leave the country to avoid compulsory military service, which can continue for many years or even decades.
The latest warning follows similar pressure applied to other African countries. Earlier this year, the UK threatened visa restrictions against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo over their cooperation on returns.
Restrictions previously imposed on the Democratic Republic of Congo were removed after cooperation improved, the Home Office said. Angola and Namibia agreed to policy changes before the threatened penalties took effect.
In November, Mahmood outlined plans to overhaul the UK asylum system and warned that countries refusing to accept their citizens could face visa penalties.
The proposals included an “emergency brake” mechanism that would restrict visas for countries generating high numbers of asylum claims. The measure would remain in place until the governments concerned agreed to receive nationals living in Britain without legal authorization.
Initial measures took effect Thursday, including restrictions on the movements of Eritrean diplomats outside London and the suspension of expedited visa services for senior officials and other prominent individuals, according to the British government.
Under the new rules, Eritrean diplomatic representatives must obtain permission before travelling more than 60 kilometers (37 miles) beyond London. The Home Office said the restrictions reflect similar limits placed on British officials in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara.
Mahmood said Eritrea had repeatedly declined to accept the return of individuals who had committed crimes or lacked legal permission to remain in Britain.
“Eritrea has had every chance to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK. Unlike other countries, it has refused,” she said, warning that additional measures could follow against governments that do not cooperate with deportation procedures.
British officials accused Eritrean authorities of abruptly ending their cooperation earlier this year. The UK has previously threatened visa penalties as a way to persuade foreign governments to accept the return of their nationals who are not legally entitled to remain in Britain.
Eritreans represented the largest nationality group among people arriving in the UK by small boats during the 12 months ending in June, accounting for 18% of arrivals, according to figures referenced by the House of Commons Library.
Eritrea operates under a one-party system, and many young people seek to leave the country to avoid compulsory military service, which can continue for many years or even decades.
The latest warning follows similar pressure applied to other African countries. Earlier this year, the UK threatened visa restrictions against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo over their cooperation on returns.
Restrictions previously imposed on the Democratic Republic of Congo were removed after cooperation improved, the Home Office said. Angola and Namibia agreed to policy changes before the threatened penalties took effect.
In November, Mahmood outlined plans to overhaul the UK asylum system and warned that countries refusing to accept their citizens could face visa penalties.
The proposals included an “emergency brake” mechanism that would restrict visas for countries generating high numbers of asylum claims. The measure would remain in place until the governments concerned agreed to receive nationals living in Britain without legal authorization.
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