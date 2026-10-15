'We Will Do Big Sports Events In India': PM Modi Backs India's Olympic-Hosting Ambitions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence in India's ability to host major international sporting events, saying that the country hopes to host the Olympics in 2036.

Addressing India's contingent from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, PM Modi said the country had the ambition and confidence to organise major sporting events, with the 2036 Olympics among its aspirations.“The next Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. India also hopes to host the Olympics in 2036,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of discovering sporting talent across the country, the Prime Minister said he had called for a nationwide talent hunt from the ramparts of the Red Fort, with a focus on identifying promising athletes in villages and nurturing them into future champions.“Today, talent is being searched for by going to villages. These players will bring medals for India in the coming years,” he said.

PM Modi said India's ambitions extended beyond hosting major competitions, adding that the country's youth had the ability to achieve bigger goals in sport.

“Our dreams are big. Our resolutions are also big. Today, every Indian has the confidence to fulfil these dreams. There is no place that is bigger than the confidence of the youth of India. There is no goal that is beyond the capability of our youth. There is a boundless sky of possibilities,” he said.

"This is why I say with confidence that we will host big sports events in India. India has a world-class sports infrastructure," he added.

India is among seven interested parties currently in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The other interested parties are Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye.

India formally expressed its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a Letter of Intent to the IOC's Future Host Commission on October 1, 2024.

PM Modi also highlighted the development of India's sporting ecosystem over the past decade, pointing to initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India, which aim to support elite athletes and expand opportunities for emerging talent.

“In the past 10-12 years, the country has made continuous efforts with dedication and determination. Worked with a visionary vision. Created a transnational and modern sports ecosystem,” he said, referring to the government's efforts to improve sports development.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 1,000 Khelo India centres had been established across the country, while sports infrastructure, including athletic tracks, football and hockey grounds, swimming pools and multipurpose halls, had been developed in cities of different sizes.

He also spoke about financial assistance for athletes, including allowances for out-of-pocket expenses and monthly support for those covered under TOPS. The government, he said, was also facilitating overseas training where required.

PM Modi said efforts had been made to provide young athletes with more opportunities to compete through initiatives such as the Khelo India Winter Games and international sporting competitions.

“The youth should get more opportunities to play and compete,” he said, stressing that the development of athletes required sustained support, modern facilities and a system that could help them progress throughout their careers.

The interaction brought together athletes, coaches, support staff and officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations and the Sports Ministry following India's fourth-place finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the country won 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.