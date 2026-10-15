Turkish, Moldovan Parliament Speakers Discuss Bilateral Ties in Rome
(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus met with Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu in Rome to discuss relations between the two countries during the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.
The talks took place at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, where Kurtulmus highlighted the role of the Gagauz Turkish community in strengthening ties between Türkiye and Moldova. He said the community serves as an important link between the two nations and that reinforcing this connection would benefit both sides.
Kurtulmus also expressed Türkiye’s expectation that the Turkish community in Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region would maintain close cooperation with the central government in Chisinau and contribute to the country’s development as equal citizens.
He reaffirmed Ankara’s support for friendly relations between Chisinau and Comrat, the administrative center of Gagauzia, emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement between the two sides.
The Turkish parliament speaker added that Türkiye would continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and development of the Moldovan population and Gagauz Turks.
The meeting underscored the importance Türkiye places on its relations with Moldova and on the Gagauz community’s role in fostering cooperation between the two countries.
The talks took place at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, where Kurtulmus highlighted the role of the Gagauz Turkish community in strengthening ties between Türkiye and Moldova. He said the community serves as an important link between the two nations and that reinforcing this connection would benefit both sides.
Kurtulmus also expressed Türkiye’s expectation that the Turkish community in Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region would maintain close cooperation with the central government in Chisinau and contribute to the country’s development as equal citizens.
He reaffirmed Ankara’s support for friendly relations between Chisinau and Comrat, the administrative center of Gagauzia, emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement between the two sides.
The Turkish parliament speaker added that Türkiye would continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and development of the Moldovan population and Gagauz Turks.
The meeting underscored the importance Türkiye places on its relations with Moldova and on the Gagauz community’s role in fostering cooperation between the two countries.
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