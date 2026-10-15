AdGraam raises 3 crore led by Nitro Commerce co-founder Umair Mohammad to scale AI-powered Creative Intelligence platform

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) India, 15th October 2026: AdGraam, an AI-powered Creative Intelligence platform and studio built for the performance era, has raised 3 crore seed funding in a round led by serial entrepreneur Umair Mohammad, Co-founder of Nitro Commerce. The company plans to deploy the capital across team and capability expansion, sales and marketing, and international expansion as it works towards building a Made-in-India Creative AdTech platform with global applicability.

Umair Mohammad, Lead Investor and Co-founder, Nitro Commerce, said, “Creative is becoming an increasingly important lever in digital advertising, particularly as brands compete for attention across increasingly crowded platforms. AdGra’m’s approach goes beyond content generation to bring creative intelligence, production and performance into a connected workflow. The team has the opportunity to build a meaningful technology layer for how brands approach advertising creative at sc”le.”

Co-founded by Ashish Verma, Saad Mohammad, Sahil Bhatnagar and Saksham, AdGraam was born out of a problem the founders experienced first-hand: while media buying has become increasingly automated, creative production remains slow, expensive and dependent on traditional shoots, creators and lengthy production cycles. The company initially developed its technology for internal use to increase creative velocity for brands it was scaling. This evolved into AdGraam, which brings together research, ideation, creative generation, performance analysis and iteration within a single platform.

Saad Mohammad, Co-founder, AdGraam, sai“, “The next competitive advantage in performance marketing will increasingly come from creative intelligence and velocity, not media buying alone. We built AdGraam to help brands move from simply producing more content to understanding what creative opportunities to pursue, testing them faster and continuously learning from performance. This funding will allow us to deepen the technology, expand our capabilities and take the platform to a larger global”market.”

AdGraam currently works with 40+ brands across categories, spanning over footwear, fashion and apparel, hair care and wellness, oral care, and beauty and personal care. T’e company’s platform is built around the broader creative lifecycle - from understanding products and competitors and developing concepts to generating advertisements, measuring performance and using those insights to inform the next creative iteration. In the footwear category, a single AdGraam-generated AI video scaled to approximately 40 lakh in media spend while delivering around 3.7x return on ad spend (ROAS).

India’s advertising industry is projected to reach 1,30,416 crore by 2026 and 1,40,001 crore by 2027, growing at a 7.41% CAGR, according to the Dentsu–e4m Digital Advertising Report 2026. Digital ad spend grew 19% in 2025 to 71,621 crore, while e-retail advertising surged 55.86% to 17,601 crore. As brands increasingly adopt AI, generative tools are enabling faster creative production, greater variation and quicker testing, driving demand for solutions that combine ad creation with performance insights to improve campaign effectiveness.



AdGraam is building a Made-in-India, cost-effective alternative to global platforms like Higgsfield, Freepik and Pencil AI, tailored for Indian brands and audiences. The AI-powered Creative Intelligence platform is pursuing a SaaS + managed studio model. Its SaaS platform enables brands and agencies to research competitors, develop creative concepts, generate advertisements, build AI-powered workflows and connect creative decisions with performance data. Through its managed studio, AdGraam’s creative strategists, editors and AI specialists operate the technology for brands that prefer an outsourced model.

About AdGraam

AdGraam is an AI-powered Creative Intelligence platform and studio built for the performance era. The platform brings together creative research, ideation, generation, competitor intelligence, performance intelligence and iteration to help brands and agencies build and scale advertising creatives. AdGraam currently works with 40+ brands across categories and is building a SaaS + managed studio model for the Indian and global markets.

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