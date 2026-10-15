Publicis Groupe Middle East takes top creative and media honours at Dubai Lynx 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Together with its clients, Publicis Groupe Middle East closed Dubai Lynx 2026 with 59 metals across creative, media, effectiveness and craft disciplines, including eight Grand Prix.
The performance was led by Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, which was named both Network of the Year and MENA Agency of the Year after winning 32 metals, the most of any network at Dubai Lynx 2026, while Zenith Middle East was recognised as Media Network of the Year.
The winning work was built with Nana, Saudia, Oreo, ItsHerWay, Jeep, Visa, Carrefour, Etisalat, NIVEA, LEGO and McDonald's, bringing together each client's business ambition and market understanding with the Groupe's creative, media, strategy, data and production capabilities. The partnerships produced work recognised for the strength of the ideas and the business impact they delivered
Nathalie Gevresse, CEO, Publicis Communications Gulf, said, "Creativity is at its best when it helps move a business forward. The work recognised this year spans creativity, craft, effectiveness and media, but it starts in the same place: clients with ambitious goals and teams committed to helping them achieve those goals. That's what makes this result meaningful.
"Under Ramzi's leadership, Saatchi & Saatchi has built a culture where creative ambition and client growth go hand in hand. The agency's performance is a credit to the strength of its client partnerships and the talented people behind the work."
The results also speak to the strength of Publicis Groupe's connected model, Power of One. Several of the Groupe's most awarded campaigns drew on capabilities across the Groupe and earned recognition in multiple disciplines, with ideas delivering creative, cultural and commercial impact.
Firas El Zein, CEO, Zenith Middle East said, “As the ROI agency, we judge media by what it does for a client’s business, and the work recognised this year shows how far an idea can travel when media thinking sits inside it from the start. This recognition belongs to our clients, who trusted us with their ambitions and their investment, and to our Zenith teams that holds itself to the same standard on every client’s business.”
The eight Grand Prix came from five partnerships. Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East won five, with Ruby Blooms for Nana (three), Lunar Treats for Oreo and The Leave of Absence for ItsHerWay. Publicis KSA won two with Saatchi & Saatchi for Saudia’s Let It Fly, and Publicis Middle East won one with Rescue Squad for Jeep.
Sebastien Boutebel, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, said, "The work stands apart when it stays true to the client problem and pushes the idea beyond the expected. That means staying close to the problem, protecting the strength of the idea and giving every detail the attention it deserves. The recognition at Dubai Lynx is a credit to the clients who believed in the ideas and the teams who worked hard to bring them to life. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together."
The performance was led by Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, which was named both Network of the Year and MENA Agency of the Year after winning 32 metals, the most of any network at Dubai Lynx 2026, while Zenith Middle East was recognised as Media Network of the Year.
The winning work was built with Nana, Saudia, Oreo, ItsHerWay, Jeep, Visa, Carrefour, Etisalat, NIVEA, LEGO and McDonald's, bringing together each client's business ambition and market understanding with the Groupe's creative, media, strategy, data and production capabilities. The partnerships produced work recognised for the strength of the ideas and the business impact they delivered
Nathalie Gevresse, CEO, Publicis Communications Gulf, said, "Creativity is at its best when it helps move a business forward. The work recognised this year spans creativity, craft, effectiveness and media, but it starts in the same place: clients with ambitious goals and teams committed to helping them achieve those goals. That's what makes this result meaningful.
"Under Ramzi's leadership, Saatchi & Saatchi has built a culture where creative ambition and client growth go hand in hand. The agency's performance is a credit to the strength of its client partnerships and the talented people behind the work."
The results also speak to the strength of Publicis Groupe's connected model, Power of One. Several of the Groupe's most awarded campaigns drew on capabilities across the Groupe and earned recognition in multiple disciplines, with ideas delivering creative, cultural and commercial impact.
Firas El Zein, CEO, Zenith Middle East said, “As the ROI agency, we judge media by what it does for a client’s business, and the work recognised this year shows how far an idea can travel when media thinking sits inside it from the start. This recognition belongs to our clients, who trusted us with their ambitions and their investment, and to our Zenith teams that holds itself to the same standard on every client’s business.”
The eight Grand Prix came from five partnerships. Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East won five, with Ruby Blooms for Nana (three), Lunar Treats for Oreo and The Leave of Absence for ItsHerWay. Publicis KSA won two with Saatchi & Saatchi for Saudia’s Let It Fly, and Publicis Middle East won one with Rescue Squad for Jeep.
Sebastien Boutebel, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, said, "The work stands apart when it stays true to the client problem and pushes the idea beyond the expected. That means staying close to the problem, protecting the strength of the idea and giving every detail the attention it deserves. The recognition at Dubai Lynx is a credit to the clients who believed in the ideas and the teams who worked hard to bring them to life. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together."
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