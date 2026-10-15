Bhopal Hosts ELECRAMA Roadshow, Showcasing Regional Contributions to India’s Power Future
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bhopal, 15 October, 2026: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) marked another milestone with the Bhopal roadshow for ELECRAMA 2027. As the countdown to the world’s largest congregation of the power sector begins, IEEMA is strengthening its foothold in the Madhya Pradesh region, pivotal to India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Looking ahead, IEEMA is gearing up to host ELECRAMA 2027, the flagship event for the global electrical industry, scheduled from February 20 to 24, 2027. This edition is poised to set new benchmarks, featuring over 1,100 exhibitors, attracting 500,000 footfalls, facilitating more than 25,000 B2B meetings, welcoming 500+ hosted buyers, and showcasing 10+ country pavilions.
Speaking at the event, Sanjay Kulkarni, WRC Chairman, highlighted that “MP has showcased commendable strides in power sector development, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ELECRAMA 2027 is not just an exhibition; it’s a movement to drive India’s energy aspirations forward. Through initiatives like this roadshow, IEEMA continues to connect the industry with opportunities, fostering growth and innovation.”
Mihir Merchant, MP convenor & IBD Chairman, said, “ELECRAMA has become a must-have platform for the Indian energy and power sector to reach global audiences as our industry grows and evolves with world-class technology. Promising to be the largest, most impactful, and vibrant edition yet, ELECRAMA 2027 will have Germany as the Partner Country, adding an international edge to this grand event. This event will position India as a leader in the electrical and allied electronics sector.”
The ELECRAMA 2027 roadshow in Bhopal has sparked renewed enthusiasm within the local business community, further solidifying the city’s position as a prominent industrial centre.
Looking ahead, IEEMA is gearing up to host ELECRAMA 2027, the flagship event for the global electrical industry, scheduled from February 20 to 24, 2027. This edition is poised to set new benchmarks, featuring over 1,100 exhibitors, attracting 500,000 footfalls, facilitating more than 25,000 B2B meetings, welcoming 500+ hosted buyers, and showcasing 10+ country pavilions.
Speaking at the event, Sanjay Kulkarni, WRC Chairman, highlighted that “MP has showcased commendable strides in power sector development, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ELECRAMA 2027 is not just an exhibition; it’s a movement to drive India’s energy aspirations forward. Through initiatives like this roadshow, IEEMA continues to connect the industry with opportunities, fostering growth and innovation.”
Mihir Merchant, MP convenor & IBD Chairman, said, “ELECRAMA has become a must-have platform for the Indian energy and power sector to reach global audiences as our industry grows and evolves with world-class technology. Promising to be the largest, most impactful, and vibrant edition yet, ELECRAMA 2027 will have Germany as the Partner Country, adding an international edge to this grand event. This event will position India as a leader in the electrical and allied electronics sector.”
The ELECRAMA 2027 roadshow in Bhopal has sparked renewed enthusiasm within the local business community, further solidifying the city’s position as a prominent industrial centre.
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