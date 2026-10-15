Half of British Adults Reject Fighting for Their Country, Poll Finds
(MENAFN) Around half of adults in the United Kingdom say they would not be willing to fight in a war on behalf of their country under any circumstances, according to a new poll released Thursday.
The findings come amid growing security concerns involving Russia, China and Iran. However, the proportion of Britons unwilling to fight for the UK has remained unchanged since April 2025, suggesting that heightened international tensions have not shifted public attitudes on the issue.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos among 1,090 British adults between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, also found that roughly half of respondents were reluctant to take up arms for their country, despite support for increased defense spending.
Among those in favor of raising military expenditure, opinions differed over how the additional funding should be secured. Some 37% preferred cutting spending in other areas, while 36% supported paying for the increase through higher personal taxes.
The most widely supported proposal for financing additional defense spending was raising income tax for people earning more than £125,000 ($165,000) annually. The measure received support from 46% of respondents, according to the poll figures.
The results highlight a distinction between public backing for stronger defense investment and willingness to personally participate in a war. They also point to differing views over how the UK should balance military funding with other government spending and taxation priorities.
The findings come amid growing security concerns involving Russia, China and Iran. However, the proportion of Britons unwilling to fight for the UK has remained unchanged since April 2025, suggesting that heightened international tensions have not shifted public attitudes on the issue.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos among 1,090 British adults between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, also found that roughly half of respondents were reluctant to take up arms for their country, despite support for increased defense spending.
Among those in favor of raising military expenditure, opinions differed over how the additional funding should be secured. Some 37% preferred cutting spending in other areas, while 36% supported paying for the increase through higher personal taxes.
The most widely supported proposal for financing additional defense spending was raising income tax for people earning more than £125,000 ($165,000) annually. The measure received support from 46% of respondents, according to the poll figures.
The results highlight a distinction between public backing for stronger defense investment and willingness to personally participate in a war. They also point to differing views over how the UK should balance military funding with other government spending and taxation priorities.
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