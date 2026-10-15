UAE will enter 2027 with a different, more productive economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri shares at RISE Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 15 October 2026: The UAE will enter 2027 with “a different economy, a more productive economy”, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy & Tourism, said at the RISE Summit 2026 today, setting out recovery, execution and reform as the country’s three economic priorities for the year ahead.
Addressing global audiences and investors during the session ‘From Resilience to Opportunity in a Realigning World’, Al Marri discussed how the UAE has remained resilient and prepared to move into 2027 as geopolitical and economic realignment shapes trade routes and investment flows. “We’re not closing one door, we’re opening a second one,” he said.
A consistent narrative through every headwind
Reflecting on years in which economies have been tested by the pandemic, high interest rates, inflation and geopolitical conflict, the Minister said the consistency of the UAE’s message has kept investor confidence intact. “The policy narrative is very important. We are open, we invest, and we communicate our narrative very clearly,” he said. “Whether there is a crisis or not, the narrative is the same, because investors have believed in that vision.”
With government procurement accounting for almost 25% of the UAE’s GDP and federal services moving towards agentic AI, he urged businesses to match the government’s pace of adoption. “I’m not interested in how much we’re spending on AI. I’m interested in how AI is embedded within systems,” he said. “How AI is helping factories and businesses become more productive.”
From cheaper and faster to reliable and resilient
Al Marri said realignment had changed what supply chains are built for. “In the past, everyone was looking at the cheaper and the faster route. Today, we’re looking at redundancy. How do I have reliability and how do I have a reliable economy where one can produce that product here itself,” he said.
He highlighted the UAE’s cluster economy model, which links the complementary strengths of each emirate across five clusters, beginning with food and food processing. Launched a year ago, the food cluster brought 80 factories and companies together for two hours every day during the recent regional disruption to make sure that supplies keep moving.
The Minister also called on a growing focus on agri-tech and local production, and said the government’s focus on “honest pricing” balances affordability for consumers with the incentive for traders to keep commodities flowing. “It’s not about making sure we reduce the prices,” he said. “It’s making sure that the prices on the shelves are honest and stable pricing.”
UAE real estate remains competitive globally
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, echoed the sentiments of UAE’s resilience, adding that turbulent times offer valuable learnings and build stronger leaders. “Through catastrophes, people become better. Leaders become better,” he said. Pointing to the 2008 financial crisis, COVID-19 and the current disruption, he added: “If I were to focus on my country, the UAE, I think the track record is very clear.”
On the outlook for real estate prices in the coming year, Alabbar said the UAE remains highly competitive against other major global cities. “When you look at the prices per square metre in Dubai and the UAE and compare them globally, with Chicago, Singapore, London, or Mumbai, our prices in the UAE are such a good deal,” he said.
Alabbar also discussed Emaar’s international expansion, particularly in Syria, where he expects to deploy around US$17 billion. While the decision to invest was “purely commercial”, he said it must go beyond the numbers, with economic development at the heart of the expansion. “You’re going into economic development, creating jobs, new businesses, paying taxes to the government. So you have to think: am I being a good citizen? Am I carrying the flag of my country as a company from the United Arab Emirates?” he said. “If you are not honest about economic development, taking care of the community, being socially responsible and transparent, you’re not going to last.”
The sessions unfolded at the inaugural RISE Summit 2026, which took place today at Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by inD, the one-day summit brought together over 250 institutional investors, sovereign funds, government leaders and major developers to explore where capital is moving next across markets, infrastructure, cities, real estate and the experience economy.
RISE Summit 2026 is supported by the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Strategic Government Partners. Supporting partners include the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and FIABCI Emirates, with ValuStrat as Knowledge Partner, AIA Middle East as Architecture Partner and Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) as Sustainability Partner.
Addressing global audiences and investors during the session ‘From Resilience to Opportunity in a Realigning World’, Al Marri discussed how the UAE has remained resilient and prepared to move into 2027 as geopolitical and economic realignment shapes trade routes and investment flows. “We’re not closing one door, we’re opening a second one,” he said.
A consistent narrative through every headwind
Reflecting on years in which economies have been tested by the pandemic, high interest rates, inflation and geopolitical conflict, the Minister said the consistency of the UAE’s message has kept investor confidence intact. “The policy narrative is very important. We are open, we invest, and we communicate our narrative very clearly,” he said. “Whether there is a crisis or not, the narrative is the same, because investors have believed in that vision.”
With government procurement accounting for almost 25% of the UAE’s GDP and federal services moving towards agentic AI, he urged businesses to match the government’s pace of adoption. “I’m not interested in how much we’re spending on AI. I’m interested in how AI is embedded within systems,” he said. “How AI is helping factories and businesses become more productive.”
From cheaper and faster to reliable and resilient
Al Marri said realignment had changed what supply chains are built for. “In the past, everyone was looking at the cheaper and the faster route. Today, we’re looking at redundancy. How do I have reliability and how do I have a reliable economy where one can produce that product here itself,” he said.
He highlighted the UAE’s cluster economy model, which links the complementary strengths of each emirate across five clusters, beginning with food and food processing. Launched a year ago, the food cluster brought 80 factories and companies together for two hours every day during the recent regional disruption to make sure that supplies keep moving.
The Minister also called on a growing focus on agri-tech and local production, and said the government’s focus on “honest pricing” balances affordability for consumers with the incentive for traders to keep commodities flowing. “It’s not about making sure we reduce the prices,” he said. “It’s making sure that the prices on the shelves are honest and stable pricing.”
UAE real estate remains competitive globally
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, echoed the sentiments of UAE’s resilience, adding that turbulent times offer valuable learnings and build stronger leaders. “Through catastrophes, people become better. Leaders become better,” he said. Pointing to the 2008 financial crisis, COVID-19 and the current disruption, he added: “If I were to focus on my country, the UAE, I think the track record is very clear.”
On the outlook for real estate prices in the coming year, Alabbar said the UAE remains highly competitive against other major global cities. “When you look at the prices per square metre in Dubai and the UAE and compare them globally, with Chicago, Singapore, London, or Mumbai, our prices in the UAE are such a good deal,” he said.
Alabbar also discussed Emaar’s international expansion, particularly in Syria, where he expects to deploy around US$17 billion. While the decision to invest was “purely commercial”, he said it must go beyond the numbers, with economic development at the heart of the expansion. “You’re going into economic development, creating jobs, new businesses, paying taxes to the government. So you have to think: am I being a good citizen? Am I carrying the flag of my country as a company from the United Arab Emirates?” he said. “If you are not honest about economic development, taking care of the community, being socially responsible and transparent, you’re not going to last.”
The sessions unfolded at the inaugural RISE Summit 2026, which took place today at Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by inD, the one-day summit brought together over 250 institutional investors, sovereign funds, government leaders and major developers to explore where capital is moving next across markets, infrastructure, cities, real estate and the experience economy.
RISE Summit 2026 is supported by the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Strategic Government Partners. Supporting partners include the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and FIABCI Emirates, with ValuStrat as Knowledge Partner, AIA Middle East as Architecture Partner and Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) as Sustainability Partner.
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