German Court Sentences Two Men Over Alleged Iran-Linked Plots
(MENAFN) A German court has sentenced two men convicted of planning attacks against pro-Israel individuals and targets in Germany in a case authorities linked to Iran.
The Higher Regional Court in Hamburg handed an eight-and-a-half-year prison term to a Danish citizen of Afghan origin and sentenced an Afghan national to four and a half years. The verdicts matched the penalties sought by federal prosecutors, while defense lawyers had called for both defendants to be acquitted.
Judges found that the two men, who were living in Denmark, had surveilled individuals identified as potential targets in an alleged assassination plot. They were also found to have worked on plans for an arson attack against a kosher food shop in Berlin.
According to German authorities, the main defendant received instructions directly from officers of the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The two suspects were arrested in Denmark last year following information provided by Danish intelligence services. They were subsequently transferred to Germany to face prosecution.
The older defendant, aged 54, was arrested in Aarhus during the summer of 2025, while the second man, aged 43, was taken into custody in November of the same year.
The case highlights German authorities’ concerns about alleged foreign-directed operations targeting individuals and establishments associated with Israel and Jewish communities. The convictions followed a judicial examination of the alleged surveillance activities and planned attacks.
The Higher Regional Court in Hamburg handed an eight-and-a-half-year prison term to a Danish citizen of Afghan origin and sentenced an Afghan national to four and a half years. The verdicts matched the penalties sought by federal prosecutors, while defense lawyers had called for both defendants to be acquitted.
Judges found that the two men, who were living in Denmark, had surveilled individuals identified as potential targets in an alleged assassination plot. They were also found to have worked on plans for an arson attack against a kosher food shop in Berlin.
According to German authorities, the main defendant received instructions directly from officers of the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The two suspects were arrested in Denmark last year following information provided by Danish intelligence services. They were subsequently transferred to Germany to face prosecution.
The older defendant, aged 54, was arrested in Aarhus during the summer of 2025, while the second man, aged 43, was taken into custody in November of the same year.
The case highlights German authorities’ concerns about alleged foreign-directed operations targeting individuals and establishments associated with Israel and Jewish communities. The convictions followed a judicial examination of the alleged surveillance activities and planned attacks.
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