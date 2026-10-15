Baku Network Discusses Foreign Influence With Students (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Union held a meeting with students from Baku State University as part of the project“Supporting increased vigilance against harmful foreign influences and fake news,” supported by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and a trainer for the project, Sahil Karimli, said that ideological threats in the modern world have become a reality faced by every country.

According to him, Azerbaijan's independent policy, based on the principles of statehood and national interests, is a source of concern for certain external circles. Azerbaijan does not yield to external pressure and does not align its policies with the interests of individual countries.

“Especially after its victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan has been developing even more actively. Pursuing a policy based on the principles of statehood and national interests naturally causes concern among many external forces. Therefore, we must remain vigilant in the face of ideological threats,” he stated.

In addition, Karimli also drew attention to recent attempts to politicize the decision on a standardized school uniform. He noted that students, as representatives of the next generation, should approach such issues with particular sensitivity and remain vigilant in the face of various forms of influence.

“We are seeing the decision on a school uniform become politicized. Young people must be vigilant about these issues and accurately assess what is happening,” he emphasized.

Director of the“Baku Network” Expert Platform, Honored Journalist Elchin Alioghlu, noted in his speech that ideological threats and harmful influences are not abstract concepts.

According to him, sowing doubt in people's minds can make them more susceptible to external influences. In this regard, the impact of everyday social media platforms on people's worldviews and choices should be taken into account.

“The social media platforms you use every day are not just a form of entertainment. The videos you watch and the photos and videos you share provide information about who you are, what your interests are, and what you think. All of this is gathered in one place,” he noted.

Elchin Alioghlu emphasized that young people are one of the primary targets of various influence mechanisms. He also noted the importance of exercising caution when using artificial intelligence tools and social media platforms.

In his view, users should be aware that when they use technology, their behavior and choices may also be subject to analysis.

In addition, Elchin Alioghlu addressed the danger that harmful external influence could lead to social division. He noted that the erosion of social unity has a negative impact on the formation of a unified national consciousness.

“When society becomes divided, a unified national consciousness ceases to exist. Harmful ideology can originate from both the East and the West. Therefore, it is wrong to view this issue from only one perspective,” he emphasized.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's historical development, Elchin Alioghlu recalled that it was in Azerbaijan that women in the East were first granted the right to vote. He noted the importance of young people thoroughly studying national values and historical achievements, as well as adopting a critical approach to the information they receive.

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