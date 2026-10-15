ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces Availability Of ROG XBOX Ally X20

Fremont, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ROG XBOX Ally X20

KEY POINTS

· Available to buy today: 7.4" ROG Nebula HDR Display with OLED and custom 20th anniversary design make ROG XBOX Ally 20 something truly memorable

· Incredible performance: ROG Intelligent Cooling upgrades and serious battery life make the XBOX Ally X20 the ultimate travel companion

· Revamped software experience: Improvements to ACSE's design, customizable buttons, and a new Travel Mode ensure ease of use

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce that the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is today available for purchase. A handheld that's both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what's next, it's housed in a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure. The XBOX Ally X20 features ROG's all-new Nebula HDR Display featuring a 7.4-inch OLED panel, as well as the AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. With a host of software updates that enhance the user experience, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere. It's available as a standalone device for $1,299 or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a custom dbrand Killswitch case and a Pelican Protector Case for $2,499.

Available to buy today

Starting today, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available for purchase, both as a standalone device or as part of an ultra-premium bundle. The $1299 XBOX Ally X20 joins the existing ROG XBOX Ally lineup of gaming handhelds. Both the ROG XBOX Ally and ROG XBOX Ally X are also still available for sale at their original MSRPs of $599 and $999 respectively. Together, these three devices provide a range of options for players.

The XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection. Gamers can pick their perfect loadout and celebrate 20 years of ROG.

Equipped with magnetic TMR sensors in the joysticks designed to significantly reduce the potential for stick drift and have a tight 3% dead zone, the XBOX Ally X20 gives gamers millimeter precision without four-axis snapping thanks to a new algorithm. The XBOX Ally X20 features a transforming D-pad that can seamlessly switch from four-way to eight-way movement, with no tools required. The face buttons have been engineered to sit flush with the chassis when fully pressed, and when paired with a lighter actuation force, they deliver seamless inputs. New rubberized grips increase control and comfort over long sessions, and impulse triggers deliver immersive haptic feedback to make every action feel precise.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with a 171-inch virtual screen at 13 feet. The 57° field of view covers 95% of the focused viewing area, and the Micro-OLED display delivers a 240Hz refresh rate with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play. Paired with a custom dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20 with an exclusive skin and stick caps, and a custom Pelican Protector case that has room for every accessory in the bundle, this is a true collector's item.



Incredible performance

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 also features under-the-hood improvements. Its cooling system has been redesigned to focus the airflow down three main paths: behind the OLED panel, heatsink fins, and directly to the processor. This three-pronged approach keeps component temperatures low while also maintaining a comfortable skin temperature for the handgrips, critical for comfort during extended gaming sessions. The fans themselves have also been redesigned, with fewer blades but a larger diameter, which improves overall airflow by 20%, with an 11% increase heatsink fin surface area.

The XBOX Ally X20 also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, which dynamically adapts the display's refresh rate to game's frame rate to help reduce screen tearing and provide a smoother experience. When there are any unexpected framerate drops in game to eliminate screen tearing.

Revamped software experience

The launch of the ROG XBOX Ally X20 also marks a new chapter for Armoury Crate Special Edition, the custom software that powers the ROG Ally family. A suite of new features improves every aspect of the user experience, letting users spend more time gaming.

The UI scaling has been refined, allowing for easier readability across menus and game libraries. Aura Sync functionality has also been upgraded for the XBOX Ally X20, and now features two new modes, Reactive and Immersion. Reactive Mode lights up in the direction the joystick is pushed, while Immersion Mode lights up in the direction of in-game sounds.

With its brand-new OLED ROG Nebula Display, the XBOX Ally X20 also offers two modes to let gamers optimize their HDR experience. HDR Native faithfully reproduces the creator's original colors, lighting, and shadow details with punchy HDR highlights, while HDR Vivid boosts the colors and intensity for an extra vibrant image.

Customizing gaming playstyles is now easier than ever with Default Game Profile 2.0. Anytime a gamer manually tweaks their performance settings, they can instantly save their optimal configuration - like wattage and power limits - directly to a specific game's profile with just a single click. The major hot keys on all ROG Ally devices, including the Command Center, Library, and Action buttons, are all now customizable. From a simple menu is ACSE, gamers can easily map these buttons to other functions to make the device fit their exact playstyle.

In addition, an all-new Travel Mode automatically limits charging power to 65W, offering better compatibility when charging on planes or trains built-in seat power outlets. This feature turns on automatically when Airplane Mode is enabled, or users can flip it on manually.

Finally, Armoury Crate SE is also changing how it handles large updates. Cutting-edge features can now be accessed on an opt-in basis on a preview channel for power users, which will allow valuable feedback to be provided before being launched as automatic updates to the wider userbase.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20 will be available from October 15, 2026 in the United States from ASUS Store and BestBuy. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.