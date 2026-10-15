Continuum Powders Reports Major Nickel And Titanium Production Gains, Advances Houston Expansion And Process Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company reports a 140% increase in Ni718 productivity, a 10-percentage-point increase in saleable yield, and an approximately 2.5-fold improvement in Ti64 Grade 23 powder yield

Houston, TX, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a producer of high-performance metal powders for advanced manufacturing, today announced a series of production and technology milestones across its Houston operations, including significant improvements in nickel and titanium powder production, continued advances in process control, and expansion of its manufacturing infrastructure.

Since the first quarter of 2026, Continuum reports a 140% increase in OptiPowder Nickel 718 (Ni718) powder productivity and a 10-percentage-point increase in saleable yield. The company has also achieved an approximately 2.5-fold improvement in saleable Ti-6Al-4V Grade 23 powder yield over the past six months.

These milestones come as Continuum expands its Houston manufacturing footprint and prepares to introduce the next generation of its Greyhound atomization platform.

Expanded Production Capability

Continuum has made significant progress improving Ni718 production efficiency at its Houston facility. Since the first quarter of 2026, Ni718 productivity has increased approximately 140%, while saleable yield has improved by 10 percentage points.

These gains reflect ongoing improvements in equipment utilization, process control, and production execution, strengthening the company's ability to support commercial powder requirements and specialty material programs.

Continuum produces OptiPowder Ni718 in the 15–45 μm particle size range for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), alongside particle size distributions suited to binder jetting, directed energy deposition (DED), and other advanced manufacturing applications.

To support continued growth, Continuum is expanding its Houston manufacturing footprint by more than 7,000 square feet. The facility currently houses three Greyhound Gen III foundries, two of which are operational, with the third expected to enter operation in the first quarter of 2027.

The expansion is part of Continuum's broader efforts to increase production capacity, improve operational flexibility, and support growing customer demand.

Titanium Yield Gains

Over the past six months, Continuum has improved saleable yield of Ti-6Al-4V Grade 23 powder in the 10–63 μm LPBF range to approximately 2.5 times its initial level.

The improvement reflects continued progress in process control, production efficiency, and operating experience as the company works to scale production of the material.

Higher saleable yield means a greater proportion of each production run meets the requirements for sale as LPBF powder, improving production economics and material utilization while maintaining a focus on powder quality and consistency.

“Improving powder production isn't simply about making more material. It's about improving efficiency, repeatability, and control at every stage of the process,” said Jon Cozens, CEO of Continuum Powders.“The progress we've made with titanium demonstrates what is possible as we continue refining how we operate and scale our offerings.”

Enhanced Sensing and Automation

Continuum continues to advance process monitoring, sensing, and automation capabilities across its atomization operations. These efforts are intended to strengthen process stability, improve operator visibility, and support more consistent powder production as the company scales its manufacturing activities.

Improvements in automation across the melting and pouring processes have helped Continuum improve process stability and control. Expanded data monitoring and collection provide greater operational visibility, while automated controls enable more precise adjustments throughout production.

The company's experience operating its Greyhound platform at commercial scale is also informing the design and development of its next-generation atomization technology.

“What we've learned from operating at commercial scale is directly shaping the next generation of the technology,” said Matt Charles, CTO and Co-Founder of Continuum Powders.“We're taking those lessons and applying them to a platform designed for greater throughput, greater flexibility, and the next stage of metal powder manufacturing.”

Next-Generation Atomization Platform

Building on its commercial operating experience, Continuum is preparing to introduce the next generation of its Greyhound atomization platform, designed to support greater production capacity, improved process efficiency, and increased flexibility across feedstocks and alloy chemistries.

The next-generation platform will also incorporate advances in sensing and automation as part of its broader design evolution.

Continuum will share additional details about the platform at Formnext 2026, November 17–20 in Frankfurt, Germany, where the company will exhibit in Hall 11, Stand A55. Book a meeting with the Continuum team.

To learn more about scaling metal powder supply and accelerating alloy innovation, join Continuum's upcoming VoxelMatters webinar on October 20 at 10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. CEST. Register here.



About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2PTM (melt-to-powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders' nearly carbon-free powder materials. The company supports additive and advanced manufacturing applications with process-ready materials, custom particle size distributions, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale. Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners; a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

CONTACT: Amir Iliaifar Continuum Powders...