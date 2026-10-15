Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On September 29, 2026, the FDA announced it had issued a warning letter to Neogen, following an investigation that linked a Neogen's Hycoat product“to serious infections and deaths in horses.” The FDA stated the“incident involved at least 20 horse deaths, making it the largest number of horse deaths ever associated with a quality defect in an FDA-regulated veterinary medical product and the most deaths of any animal species linked to microbiological contamination of an FDA-regulated product labeled as sterile.” The FDA also reviewed Hycoat's labeling and determined that the product is also misbranded“because its labeling fails to bear adequate directions for use.”

On this news, Neogen stock fell $0.99 or 7.22%, to close at $12.73 on September 29, 2026.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Neogen Corporation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

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Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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