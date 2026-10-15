Stryker Corporation (SYK) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Stryker Corporation (“Stryker” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SYK ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On July 30, 2026, Stryker reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company reported a “supply disruption resulted in a meaningful backorder situation with lost sales in the quarter. We have addressed the issue, and back orders should reach a manageable level by the end of Q3."

On this news, shares of Stryker fell $22.34 or 6.43% to close at $325.70 per share on July 31, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

On September 8, 2026, the Company participated in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, during which the Company's CFO Preston Wells told investors the Company had “anticipated that” the manufacturing issue“would rectify itself in the third quarter.” But“[w]hat we're seeing is that is continuing into the third quarter and certainly, it will continue.”

On this news, shares of Stryker fell $26.70, or 8.8%, to close at $276.43 per share on September 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Stryker Corporation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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