PRIDE Industries Connects Hundreds Of Job Seekers With Employers At Fourth Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Disability Employment Awareness Month event highlights inclusion, opportunity, and workforce participation for people with disabilities

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries welcomed 2,400 job seekers with disabilities and more than 30 employers, along with community organizations and advocates, to its fourth annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on October 14, creating valuable connections between talented job candidates and inclusive employers throughout Northern California.

Held during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), the event brought together employers who are actively recruiting for open positions, community resource providers, and disability advocates committed to expanding workforce participation and economic opportunity for people with disabilities.

The I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair reflects PRIDE Industries' ongoing commitment to creating pathways to employment for people with disabilities, and helping employers discover an often-overlooked talent pool.

“This event demonstrates what is possible when employers focus on ability, talent, and potential,” said Craig Levra, president and CEO of PRIDE Industries.“The many job seekers who attended brought valuable skills, determination, and experience. We are grateful to the employers and community partners who recognize that hiring people with disabilities strengthens businesses, builds more inclusive workplaces, and helps address workforce needs across our region.”

More than 30 companies participated in the job fair, including Raley's, SAFE Credit Union, SMUD, Golden 1 Credit Union, UC Davis Health, Bosch, and Caltrans. Employers met with 2,400 qualified candidates to discuss current job openings and future career opportunities.

In addition to employers, more than 20 nonprofit organizations and government agencies were at the fair offering information on essential topics such as career development, benefits planning, financial empowerment, transportation, workplace accommodations, and other services that help individuals achieve long-term employment success.

Among the participating organizations was CalABLE, California's tax-advantaged savings and investment plan for people with disabilities.

“When people with disabilities have opportunities to work, grow their savings, and build greater financial security, our entire state benefits,” said Thomas Martin, executive director of CalABLE.“CalABLE plays an important role in helping people with disabilities pursue employment while protecting their eligibility for certain public benefits. We are proud to partner with PRIDE Industries on the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair and thank the participating employers who recognize the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce."

The event also featured a breakout session led by Andy Imparato, CEO of Disability Rights California, who shared insights on disability rights, workplace inclusion, and opportunities to improve employment outcomes for people with disabilities.

“California is well-positioned to be a leader in creating opportunities for workers with disabilities in the competitive labor market,” said Imparato.“The labor force participation rate for adults with disabilities is a good barometer of whether our policies and systems are working, and the current rate of 40% tells us that we still have work to do. Job fairs like this one can help boost that participation rate, connect employers with talent, and help job seekers network and learn skills that can advance their careers.”

Now in its fourth year, the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair has become a signature NDEAM event, bringing together employers, advocates, service providers, and job seekers to advance workforce inclusion and demonstrate the value that people with disabilities bring to the workplace.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339...