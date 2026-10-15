Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Enova International, Inc. (“Enova” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ENVA ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (ENVA), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that“Bank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of” consumers and “Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it."

On this news, Enova shares fell $53.11 or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 on September 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Enova International, Inc. securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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