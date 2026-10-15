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ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 And X20 Bundle Are Now Available In Canada


Date: 2026-10-15 09:17:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available standalone or bundled with premium accessories, ROG XBOX Ally X20 launches in Canada with shipments beginning October 15

KEY POINTS

  • Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone: The perfect choice for gamers who just want the ROG XBOX Ally X20
  • The ultimate bundle: ROG XBOX Ally X20, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, and dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case
  • Available now in Canada: The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store, with the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle available exclusively on the ASUS Store. Shipments begin October 15.




TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle are now available in Canada, with shipments beginning today. A handheld that is both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what is next, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 features a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure. It debuts ROG's first Nebula HDR Display on an Ally, with a 7.4-inch OLED panel and is powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. Available as a standalone device or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, a 68-watt adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere.

The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is now available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection. Gamers can pick their perfect loadout and celebrate 20 years of ROG.

The ultimate bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector's item, pairing the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a custom Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the ROG XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device's internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.

The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with Sound by Bose audio, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a micro-OLED display that offers up to 240Hz with Frame Rate Boost enabled1, a 57° FOV covering 95% of the focused field of view, and a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play. These immersive AR glasses plug directly into the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for a simple setup. With Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is now available for purchase in Canada at Best Buy and the ASUS Store. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is priced at C$1,899, with the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle at C$3,499. Shipments of both versions begin October 15, 2026. Detailed Canadian specifications are available below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 2

ROG XBOX Ally X20

Model Number RC74XA-XB-ALLYX.Z2E.24
Part Number 90NV00K1-M001B0
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Ergonomics & input XBOX inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers
ABXY buttons / Transforming D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button LED / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Action button/ 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size TMR joysticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
Processor AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme Processor
Display 7.4” Nebula HDR with OLED panel (600nits, 1400 peak) 16:9 FHD (1080p)
VESA® DisplayHDR True Black 1400
Dolby Vision®
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium Pro with VRR (30Hz-120Hz), LFC, HDR
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning® DXC Anti-Reflection
Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
Wi-Fi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
I/O Ports 1 x USB4® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, ThunderboltTM 4 compatible
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1 x microSD Express card reader (supports up to SD v8.0; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Battery 80Wh
Dimensions 300.0 x 121.1 x 51.3mm
Weight 756g
Availability Now available
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
Where to buy ASUS Store and Best Buy
MSRP C$1,899


ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20

Display Display Technology: Sony Micro OLED
Panel size: 0.55"
Resolution: 1920x1080 pixel (per eye)
Refresh rate: 120Hz, 240Hz (Frame rate Boost On)
Panel Response time: 0.01ms
Motion-to-photon Latency: 3ms
Brightness: 700 nits (max)
Color Gamut: 106% sRGB
Field of View (Degree): 57
Virtual screen size: Up to 171" (in 4 meters)
Instant 3D: Yes
3D mode Support: Yes
Electrochromic dimming Technology: Yes, 3 tint levels
Auto transparency: Yes, in Anchor Mode
PPD (Pixel Per Degree): 40
Sensor Capacitive sensor
Environment understanding Native 3DoF
Audio feature Speaker: Yes, Sound by Bose
Microphone: Mic-Array with noise-cancelling
Audio Technology: Phase cancellation
I/O Ports USB Type-C® x 1 (DP Alt Mode)
Mechanical Design Temples angle adjustment: 3 levels
Aura RGB: Yes
Dimensions R1 Edition 20 Dimension: 15.3 x 5.0 x 16.6cm
Box Dimension: 18.4 x 8.35 x 8.75cm
Weight 0.09kg
Accessories Carrying case
USB-C® cable
Warranty card
QSG
Cleaning cloth
Detachable prescription lens frame
Nose pads
USB-A to USB-C cable x 1
Certification TÜV flicker free
TÜV low blue light (hardware solution)
TÜV Eye Comfort (AR)
FSCTM MIX
IPD (Interpupillary Distance) Narrow size: IPD 57 - 66 mm
Broad size: IPD 66 - 75 mm
Availability Now available as part of the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
Where to buy Bundled with the ROG XBOX Ally X20, dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case
ASUS Store


ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle

Model Name RC74XA-XB-ALLYXBUN.Z2E.24
Part No 90NV00K1-M000X0
What's included ROG XBOX Ally X20 gaming handheld
ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses
dbrand Killswitch case with kickstand and custom skin
dbrand joystick covers
Pelican Protector Case with 20th anniversary badge
68W charger
Availability Now available
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
Where to buy ASUS Store
MSRP C$3,499


NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle:

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone:

ROG XBOX Ally X20 ASUS Store (Standalone or Bundle):

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone ASUS Store:

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone Best Buy:

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle ASUS Store:

ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20:

ROG Edition 20 Lineup:

ROG Ally Series:

ASUS Homepage:

ROG Homepage:

ASUS Store: store/

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .

___________________________
1 240Hz requires Frame Rate Boost. This feature uses image scaling and may reduce image sharpness. See for details.
2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...

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