ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 And X20 Bundle Are Now Available In Canada

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Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone: The perfect choice for gamers who just want the ROG XBOX Ally X20

The ultimate bundle: ROG XBOX Ally X20, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, and dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case Available now in Canada: The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store, with the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle available exclusively on the ASUS Store. Shipments begin October 15.











TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle are now available in Canada, with shipments beginning today. A handheld that is both a throwback to gaming two decades ago and a vision of what is next, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 features a translucent black chassis with a vibrant gold internal structure. It debuts ROG's first Nebula HDR Display on an Ally, with a 7.4-inch OLED panel and is powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme processor for ample gaming horsepower. Available as a standalone device or bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch for ROG XBOX Ally X20, a 68-watt adapter and a custom Pelican Protector Case, the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is ready to play anywhere.

The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is now available at Best Buy and the ASUS Store. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

Buy the ROG XBOX Ally X20 standalone

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is an evolution and a celebration of everything that made the original ROG XBOX Ally special. Featuring translucent black plastic for the chassis, it harkens back to a distinct era of gaming that veterans will remember fondly. This translucence also offers a peek under the hood to the revamped high-performance cooling system and incredible handheld silicon from AMD, with just a hint of the gold-accented internal structure. Crafted exclusively for the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Gamers in 2006, this special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 is sure to look incredible in any collection. Gamers can pick their perfect loadout and celebrate 20 years of ROG.

The ultimate bundle

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is an incredible collector's item, pairing the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a custom Killswitch case, complete with a kickstand and gold-and-black accents to celebrate the 20th anniversary. This rugged case offers daily protection for the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the perfect place to rest hands with ruggedized grips. dbrand also created a custom skin for the face of the ROG XBOX Ally X20, with a circuit board pattern derived directly from the device's internals. Joystick covers offer more control and sport the ROG logo. A custom Protector Case from Pelican, sporting red ROG latches and the exclusive 20th anniversary badge, is perfect for keeping the device and accessories safe in transit, while the included 68W charger enables gaming on the go.

The bundle also includes a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with Sound by Bose audio, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a micro-OLED display that offers up to 240Hz with Frame Rate Boost enabled1, a 57° FOV covering 95% of the focused field of view, and a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play. These immersive AR glasses plug directly into the ROG XBOX Ally X20 with a single USB Type-C® cable for a simple setup. With Command Center integration and a matching black and gold colorway, this pairing creates the ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 is now available for purchase in Canada at Best Buy and the ASUS Store. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is available exclusively on the ASUS Store.

The standalone ROG XBOX Ally X20 is priced at C$1,899, with the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle at C$3,499. Shipments of both versions begin October 15, 2026. Detailed Canadian specifications are available below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 2

ROG XBOX Ally X20