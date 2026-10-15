ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG XBOX Ally X20 And X20 Bundle Are Now Available In Canada
|Model Number
|RC74XA-XB-ALLYX.Z2E.24
|Part Number
|90NV00K1-M001B0
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Ergonomics & input
| XBOX inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers
ABXY buttons / Transforming D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button LED / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Action button/ 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size TMR joysticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme Processor
|Display
| 7.4” Nebula HDR with OLED panel (600nits, 1400 peak) 16:9 FHD (1080p)
VESA® DisplayHDR True Black 1400
Dolby Vision®
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium Pro with VRR (30Hz-120Hz), LFC, HDR
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning® DXC Anti-Reflection
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X-8000
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
|I/O Ports
| 1 x USB4® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, ThunderboltTM 4 compatible
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1 x microSD Express card reader (supports up to SD v8.0; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Battery
|80Wh
|Dimensions
|300.0 x 121.1 x 51.3mm
|Weight
|756g
|Availability
| Now available
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store and Best Buy
|MSRP
|C$1,899
ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20
|Display
| Display Technology: Sony Micro OLED
Panel size: 0.55"
Resolution: 1920x1080 pixel (per eye)
Refresh rate: 120Hz, 240Hz (Frame rate Boost On)
Panel Response time: 0.01ms
Motion-to-photon Latency: 3ms
Brightness: 700 nits (max)
Color Gamut: 106% sRGB
Field of View (Degree): 57
Virtual screen size: Up to 171" (in 4 meters)
Instant 3D: Yes
3D mode Support: Yes
Electrochromic dimming Technology: Yes, 3 tint levels
Auto transparency: Yes, in Anchor Mode
PPD (Pixel Per Degree): 40
|Sensor
|Capacitive sensor
|Environment understanding
|Native 3DoF
|Audio feature
| Speaker: Yes, Sound by Bose
Microphone: Mic-Array with noise-cancelling
Audio Technology: Phase cancellation
|I/O Ports
|USB Type-C® x 1 (DP Alt Mode)
|Mechanical Design
| Temples angle adjustment: 3 levels
Aura RGB: Yes
|Dimensions
| R1 Edition 20 Dimension: 15.3 x 5.0 x 16.6cm
Box Dimension: 18.4 x 8.35 x 8.75cm
|Weight
|0.09kg
|Accessories
| Carrying case
USB-C® cable
Warranty card
QSG
Cleaning cloth
Detachable prescription lens frame
Nose pads
USB-A to USB-C cable x 1
|Certification
| TÜV flicker free
TÜV low blue light (hardware solution)
TÜV Eye Comfort (AR)
FSCTM MIX
|IPD (Interpupillary Distance)
| Narrow size: IPD 57 - 66 mm
Broad size: IPD 66 - 75 mm
|Availability
| Now available as part of the ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
|Where to buy
| Bundled with the ROG XBOX Ally X20, dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case
ASUS Store
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle
|Model Name
|RC74XA-XB-ALLYXBUN.Z2E.24
|Part No
|90NV00K1-M000X0
|What's included
| ROG XBOX Ally X20 gaming handheld
ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses
dbrand Killswitch case with kickstand and custom skin
dbrand joystick covers
Pelican Protector Case with 20th anniversary badge
68W charger
|Availability
| Now available
Shipments begin October 15, 2026
|Where to buy
|ASUS Store
|MSRP
|C$3,499
NOTES TO EDITORS
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle:
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone:
ROG XBOX Ally X20 ASUS Store (Standalone or Bundle):
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone ASUS Store:
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Standalone Best Buy:
ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle ASUS Store:
ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20:
ROG Edition 20 Lineup:
ROG Ally Series:
ASUS Homepage:
ROG Homepage:
ASUS Store: store/
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
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1 240Hz requires Frame Rate Boost. This feature uses image scaling and may reduce image sharpness. See for details.
2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...
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