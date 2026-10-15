Farsight Partners With Ornn To Help Banks Run AI On Their Own Compute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The combined offering lets banks run AI in their own environment and apply it to client work built on each firm's data and precedent

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight, the platform helping global financial services firms become AI-native, today announced a partnership with Ornn, which builds financial markets for compute. Together, the companies will give banks and other financial institutions a way to run AI models in their own environment, with Farsight running on top of GPU capacity sourced through Ornn. Bankers can then apply AI to the firm's proprietary data and prior work while keeping sensitive information within the institution.

Most banks access AI through a small number of hosted model providers. That leaves them reliant on those providers for pricing, capacity and product direction. Certain data, such as sensitive client information and deal pipeline details, often cannot be sent to external models. Banks that want to run models themselves must first obtain compute, which has historically been difficult to procure and price.

The combined offering spans the infrastructure and the work built on it. Banks get access to sourced GPU capacity and to pricing data from the Ornn Compute Price Index (OCPI), a GPU price index built from transacted deals. Running on that acquired capacity, Farsight routes tasks across models rather than relying on a single provider and learns each team's templates and standards, so outputs reflect the firm's house style. Farsight also announced this week that they are running AI workflows on-premise at Deutsche Bank, reinforcing the security and compliance capabilities enabled through this partnership.

“Today, a bank that wants to reduce its dependence on a single model provider has few practical alternatives,” said Samir Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Farsight.“Working with Ornn, we can offer institutions a solution, with models running on compute in their own environment and producing pitch books, memos and models grounded in the firm's own work.”

“Financial institutions want clarity on what they pay for compute today and the risks they take on as their AI needs grow,” said Wayne Nelms, Co-Founder of Ornn.“Working with Farsight, we're helping banks connect how they use AI with the cost and availability of the compute behind it, so they can make informed decisions today and plan for their exposure tomorrow.”

Generic AI is quickly becoming table stakes in banking. Financial institutions increasingly want AI they can trust with high-stakes client work, and many are moving toward on-premise deployment to achieve it.

Farsight and Ornn plan to work jointly with financial institutions, beginning with those looking to bring more of their AI capabilities in-house.

To learn more about how Farsight helps financial institutions deploy firm-specific AI within their own technology environments, visit Farsight's website.

About Farsight

Farsight is firm-native AI for financial services built around each firm's data, precedent, templates, and standards. The platform can run partially or completely within a firm's own technology environment, helping teams apply AI to sensitive workflows while keeping firm-specific data, context and judgment within the institution. Teams use Farsight across its web interface, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and email to produce client-ready pitch decks, CIMs, memos, and financial models faster. Headquartered in New York City, Farsight works with leading firms across investment banking, private equity, and corporate development.

Learn more at

About Ornn

Ornn builds financial markets for compute. The company helps organizations access, price, finance and hedge GPU compute through Ornn Compute, which provides dedicated GPU capacity, and Ornn Data, home of the Ornn Compute Price Index (OCPI), a daily GPU price index built from transacted deals.

Learn more at

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for Farsight

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