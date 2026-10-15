Cerence AI's Mobile Work Agent Selected As Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation Of The Year In 2026 Autotech Breakthrough Awards



Cerence AI's Mobile Work Agent was named "Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year" by AutoTech Breakthrough for bringing secure, voice-first access to Microsoft 365 into the vehicle.

The production-ready solution enables drivers and passengers to securely manage emails, meetings, notes, and tasks through natural conversation, helping users stay productive on the move without relying on smartphones or compromising safety. Developed with Microsoft, Mobile Work Agent transforms the vehicle into a trusted enterprise device using Microsoft security products such as Entra ID, Intune, and Purview, as well as Agentic Zero Trust and defense in depth security principles, to extend workplace security and governance into the car.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that its Mobile Work Agent has been named "Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year" in the seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. AutoTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.

Despite the amount of time professionals spend on the road, the vehicle has remained largely disconnected from the workplace tools that they rely on every day. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Mobile Work Agent brings enterprise-secure, voice-first access to Microsoft 365 into the vehicle, enabling drivers and passengers to manage emails, meetings, notes, and tasks through natural conversation while keeping their focus on the road. Mobile Work Agent is production-ready and expected to debut in vehicles later this year with a global, premium automaker.

As enterprises extend AI-powered experiences across new devices and environments, security and governance remain critical considerations. Mobile Work Agent gives the vehicle trusted device status in the eyes of corporate IT, securely connecting vehicles with workplace systems while maintaining the policies, controls, and protections organizations already rely on, including identity and access management for their AI agents.

Through integrations with Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Purview, as well as enterprise identity systems, organizations can extend existing authentication, identity management, device compliance, and security policies into the vehicle. Built on Agentic Zero Trust and defense in depth principles, Mobile Work Agent helps ensure access to corporate data is governed by the same security frameworks employees already use across laptops and mobile devices. It also adheres to multiple industry standards including the EU WP.29, Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), EU AI ACT, ISO-21434, and TISAX, and is compliant with frameworks like NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS, and OWASP's Top 10.

Rather than relying on smartphones or fragmented in-car workflows, users can securely access the information they need through a seamless voice-first experience designed specifically for driving. With Mobile Work Agent, users stay informed and productive without navigating apps, switching interfaces, or reaching for a phone. By combining Microsoft 365 with real-time vehicle context, Mobile Work Agent can also proactively surface relevant information based on a user's workday, schedule, and destination.

"Both enterprises and drivers have long wanted a secure, practical way to access workplace tools while on the move," said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence AI. "With Mobile Work Agent, we have helped define a new category of in-vehicle experiences, turning the car into a trusted device with full access to Microsoft 365. By combining conversational AI and deep vehicle integration with security and governance designed around globally recognized standards and frameworks, we're helping set a new benchmark for secure productivity in the vehicle. We're honored that AutoTech Breakthrough has recognized that innovation."

The annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven, and maintained.

“Cerence AI is enabling working professionals to manage their days while on the move. More people are taking a flexible approach to work, getting things done when and where it makes sense for them. From emails to meetings, the car has never been a safe or secure place to get work done. It isn't connected to enterprise systems, it isn't secure and trying to work from a phone while driving introduces safety risks,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Mobile Work Agent helps drivers stay productive on the move without compromising company security or their safety. By combining automotive-grade AI with enterprise trust, Cerence AI is transforming the car into a practical, trusted place to get work done, enabling smarter, safer productivity. We're awarding Cerence AI with 'Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of The Year.'”

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“intends,”“continues,”“will,”“may,” or“estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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