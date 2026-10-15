56% Of Chatgpt And Claude Citations To Globenewswire Releases Come After Week One, New Study Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full Results from Notified's Q4 2026 Study to Be Presented During PRSA ICON Panel

Key Facts:



Notified CEO Erik Carlson will lead the session "Get Cited by ChatGPT: The Data-Backed Guide to AI Search Visibility" at PRSA ICON 2026 on Monday, Oct. 19 from 12:00–1:00pm ET at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The session will share insights from a Q4 2026 study of more than 25,000 GlobeNewswire press releases and nearly 1 million AI citations, uncovering the latest trends on how AI tools discover, index and cite owned and earned content. PRSA ICON attendees can visit the Notified booth to get a demo of Content OS TM. Content OS brings together GlobeNewswire press release distribution, AI-assisted content creation and optimization, media contacts and pitching tools, media monitoring, analytics and AI visibility insights using Profound.



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Notified's latest research, AI systems are reusing press releases weeks after publication across multiple models, with just a small share of releases capturing most of the citations. Notified will present the full findings at PRSA ICON 2026 during the panel "Get Cited by ChatGPT: The Data-Backed Guide to AI Search Visibility.”

The session will take place on Monday, Oct. 19 from 12:00–1:00pm ET at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

During the discussion, Notified will unveil a new study analyzing more than 25,000 GlobeNewswire press releases and nearly 1 million AI citations across leading large language models (LLMs). The research will show what generative engines pull from and how it's changing PR content and distribution. The session will turn these insights into a practical playbook that in-house and agency communicators can use immediately.

Attendees will learn:



How structural choices affect whether AI cites your content

How owned and earned content work together in a broader AI visibility strategy Which AI-powered tools PR professionals can use to optimize content for citations



Speakers include:



Erik Carlson – CEO, Notified

Susan Frantz – CEO and Founder, Frantz Marketing Solutions Suzanne Santangelo – Director of Communications, Bealls



Get a Demo of Notified's Content OS at PRSA ICON 2026

Attendees can visit booth 200 to get a demo of Content OS, a public relations system designed to create, optimize and activate stories across earned, shared, owned media and AI channels. Content OS brings together GlobeNewswire press release distribution, AI-assisted content creation and optimization, media contacts and pitching tools, media monitoring, analytics and AI visibility insights using Profound.

Recent highlights showcase how the Content OS platform helps PR teams achieve success in the Answer Engine Economy:



MarTech Breakthrough Award Winner: Content OS was named“Overall Public Relations Software of the Year” in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing Notified's innovation in helping communications teams create, optimize, distribute and measure trusted content in the era of AI-generated answers.



TITAN Innovation Awards Winner: Content OS earned Gold in the 2026 TITAN Innovation Awards, recognizing how Notified helps PR professionals earn brand attention and drive demand.

GlobeNewswire Tops Business Wire and PR Newswire (Cision): For the ninth-consecutive quarter, GlobeNewswire earned the number one position in press release distribution on G2, outperforming Business Wire and PR Newswire. This distinction is based entirely on verified customer reviews.



More information about Content OS can be found at notified.com/public-relations-solutions.









About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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Notified's Content OS: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is Content OS?

Content OS is Notified's system for public relations teams to create, optimize and activate stories across earned media, shared media (social), owned media and AI. It brings together the capabilities teams need to earn brand attention, measure media engagement and deliver awareness that drives demand through one connected workflow.

What Capabilities Are Included in the Content OS Platform?

Content OS brings together GlobeNewswire press release distribution, AI-assisted content creation and optimization, media contacts and pitching tools, media monitoring, analytics and AI visibility insights using Profound. Capabilities such as the AI Press Release Generator, AI Press Release Optimizer, Smart Search, Personalized Pitch and Syndicated Articles, Syndicated Articles Report help teams create and activate stories while measuring how audiences engage with them.

How Does Content OS Help Communications Teams Succeed in the Era of AI-Generated Answers?

AI is changing how people discover information, making it increasingly important for communications teams to create content that can be found, understood and engaged with across media, search and AI. Content OS helps teams optimize and activate stories across these channels while providing insights into media engagement and AI visibility.

How Is Content OS Different From Traditional PR Tools?

Traditional PR tools often focus on individual parts of the communications workflow, such as press release distribution, media outreach or monitoring. Content OS connects these capabilities in one unified system, helping teams create, optimize and activate their stories while measuring engagement and connecting communications activity to business outcomes.

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.