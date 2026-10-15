Clever Care Health Plan Introduces Expanded 2027 Medicare Advantage Benefits Package To Enhance Strong Member Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2027 benefits and new member-focused website build on the plan's commitment to member trust and exceptional service

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan, a culturally competent and attuned Medicare Advantage plan, today announced its new 2027 Medicare Advantage benefits. The new offerings build on the company's commitment to giving members access to care in their own language and with their unique traditions in mind.

“We put our members first in everything that we do, which is why we designed our 2027 benefits around the real health challenges that our members face every day so that they can lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” said Karen Walker Johnson, CEO of Clever Care.“This new benefit package is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our members and we look forward to keeping them at the center of their care experience in 2027 and for years to come.”

Through a blend of Western medicine and Eastern wellness, Clever Care focuses on fostering trust with members by deeply understanding their needs. By providing them with access to a diverse network of providers, members are empowered to take an active role in achieving better health. Highlights for the 2027 benefit package include:



Two new plans - Total Choice+ and Breathe Select+: These plans are designed for non-dual Medicare eligibles with qualifying chronic conditions (including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, asthma, COPD, and more) with extensive coverage, low out-of-pocket maximums, and a dedicated care team to coordinate care.

$0 copay for PCP and specialist visits across eligible plans, paired with low maximum out-of-pocket costs.

Enhanced supplemental benefits, including grocery and increased dental allowances, over-the-counter products, herbal supplements, fitness access, and acupuncture and other Eastern wellness benefits.

Flexible allowance with quarterly balance rollovers, giving members more control over how they spend flex benefits across grocery, dental, eyewear, hearing aids, and OTC categories. Member Rewards, letting members earn additional flex benefit dollars by completing preventive care screenings and wellness activities.



“Clever Care's financial stability allows us to maintain the great benefits that meet our members' unique health needs in a way that aligns with their cultural traditions and priorities that they have come to depend on,” said Richard Greene, President of Clever Care.“The health and wellbeing of our members is our first priority and we're honored that our members trust us to deliver consistent, reliable benefits year after year.”

In addition to a new benefits package, Clever Care is doubling down on excellent member service by launching a redesigned website to make it easy for members to find care.

Clever Care's 2027 benefits tap into a diverse network of providers in Southern California, including over 1,600 bilingual physicians, over 700 acupuncturists, 83 hospitals, and a network of over 30,000 providers, specialists, and facilities. As a testament to strong member service and a firm commitment to putting members first in all that it does, Clever Care has more than tripled its membership to more than 55,000 members since 2023.

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan is a culturally competent and attuned Medicare Advantage health plan that gives members access to care that is delivered in their own language and with their unique cultural traditions in mind. Clever Care's unique, value-based model blends Western and Eastern medicine and focuses on partnering with clinicians to deliver care that helps members lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives. With active community centers and concierge customer service representatives to provide individualized phone support, Clever Care is committed to putting the member experience first. Trusted across Southern California by over 55,000 members, Clever Care's network includes 30,000 providers, specialists, and facilities, 83 hospitals, over 1,600 bilingual physicians, as well as over 700 directly contracted acupuncturists. For more information, visit CleverCareHealthPlan.com.

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