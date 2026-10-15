Revenium Launches Partner Program To Bring AI Cost Control To Enterprises Through Systems Integrators, Distributors And Software Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexera, Insight, PraxisIQ, SUSE, Trace3, and WWT join a program enabling partners to deliver, resell, and embed AI economic control across the enterprise AI stack

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium, the AI Economic Control System, today announced the Revenium Partner Program, a flexible program for systems integrators, managed service providers, resellers, technology distributors, and independent software vendors that turns AI cost control into a service partners can deliver, a product they can resell, and capabilities they can build into their own platforms. Launch partners span the enterprise AI delivery chain, including Flexera, Insight, PraxisIQ, SUSE, Trace3, and WWT.

Enterprise AI spend now moves at machine speed. Assistants, AI-native applications, and autonomous agents make spending decisions with no human in the loop, and provider invoices arrive as amounts payable that finance can't allocate, and business units can't defend. Partners running AI transformation programs for large enterprises are being asked to answer the questions their customers can't: what is this AI producing, and what does it cost to produce it? The Revenium Partner Program gives those partners the instrumentation to answer these questions and a commercial model to build a practice around the answer.

“Every enterprise AI program eventually has to answer the CFO's question: what did the tokens buy?” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder of Revenium.“The systems integrators, resellers and platform vendors in this program are the people standing in the room when that question gets asked. We built this program so they can answer it with evidence, build a practice around it, and own the customer relationship.”

Three ways to partner

The program offers three tracks, each with published economics.

Service Providers (systems integrators and managed service providers) deliver AI cost control as a practice. Insight delivers“AI Cost Control, powered by Revenium” as a managed service. Its team implements the platform to give organizations the ability to monitor AI activity, improve financial accountability, and make more informed decisions about AI investments as adoption grows across the business. WWT delivers Revenium within its FinOps for AI offering portfolio - attributing AI spend to the teams and workloads that caused it, setting budgets and guardrails, and guiding clients to adopt AI with demonstrable ROI.

Resellers and Distributors put Revenium in front of their customers, take on as much of the engagement and relationship as they choose, and earn compensation in proportion to the value they deliver, from sourcing the opportunity to onboarding, adding services, or delivering solutions on their own paper or under their own brand. Trace3, a leading technology advisor to many of the world's largest enterprises, includes Revenium in its exclusive portfolio of top AI innovations, trusting the team to identify and deliver AI savings and efficiency for its most important customers.

Technology Partners embed Revenium's metering, attribution, insights, and cost governance into their own products through Revenium's SDKs and APIs, or exchange data with the platform so customers see AI economics inside tools they already run. Flexera and Revenium are developing an integration that brings AI agents, AI users, and AI-instrumented applications directly into Flexera One IT Visibility as managed IT assets. SUSE and Revenium are bringing economic control to agentic AI that enterprises run on their own sovereign infrastructure, offering integrated economic guardrails for SUSE Rancher Prime's AI agents and chargeback for SUSE's MCP services. PraxisIQ runs Revenium as a business-critical data and recommendation engine inside its AI project planning application, FuseIQ, and uses Revenium's insights to drive AI transformation in its service delivery practice.

Benefits of being a partner

Partners receive immediate access to Revenium's platform to run their own evaluation and gain hands-on experience with AI cost control in practice. They work with the Revenium team to first drive their own AI optimization and transformation initiatives. Delivery teams receive direct co-sell alignment to help them reach the market quickly and start initial conversations. They also get training, branded demo environments, and a co-brandable partner kit with go-to-market collateral. Commercial models are intentionally flexible and can be combined, including Referral, Resale, Channel Edition, Embedded, and OEM. Every partner is equipped to sell services, run assessments, and build integrations, so they can rapidly deliver AI ROI to their customers.

“We designed the program so partners can start building and delivering value with Revenium without having to renegotiate who they are to us, and while continuing to evolve their own offerings in the market,” said Matt Small, Vice President of Customer Success and partner program lead at Revenium.“We offer flexible ways to engage and build a business together, and we offer the same terms to boutique consultancies and global integrators.”

Availability

The Revenium Partner Program is open today. Prospective partners can apply and register opportunities at revenium.ai/partner-program or by contacting....

Supporting Quotes

“AI is creating an entirely new layer of technology spend that organizations need to understand and manage. Through Revenium's partner program, Flexera and Revenium are bringing together complementary technology approaches to support innovation and help organizations navigate the changing economics of enterprise AI.”

- Jay Litkey, EVP, Cloud Management at Flexera

“Enterprises are rapidly increasing their investment in AI, but most still struggle to understand whether that spend is actually creating business value. By integrating Revenium into FuseIQ, we can connect AI consumption and cost data directly to use cases, KPIs and ROI, then turn those insights into actionable recommendations for optimization. Together, PraxisIQ and Revenium are giving customers the visibility they need to move from simply tracking AI spend to actively managing the economics and business value of AI.”

- John Shaw, Founder & CEO, PraxisIQ

“Enabling AI is where Trace3 and Revenium are fully aligned. Revenium goes beyond governing cost to help organizations elevate how they leverage AI, turning visibility into better decisions and measurable business outcomes. We are pleased to welcome them to our portfolio of top AI innovations.”

- Katherine Walther, SVP, Innovation & Strategy, Trace3

"The agentic workforce is coming to the SRE practice. We've partnered with Revenium to help teams put SUSE's AI and MCP capabilities into practice across frontier models and sovereign clouds, delivering measurable value and efficiency gains while maintaining governance and control over autonomous agent spending on costly IT resources."

- Rick Spencer, General Manager, Engineering at SUSE

About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms, including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital. Revenium is SOC 2 Type II compliant and a member of the FinOps Foundation and the Linux Foundation's Tokenomics Foundation. Learn more at revenium.ai.

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