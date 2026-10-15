Lennar Corporation (LEN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LEN ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ..., by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that Lennar Corporation reported 20,840 home deliveries for the third quarter against guidance of 20,500 to 21,500 deliveries. According to the report, Lennar Corporation exceeded the low end of its third-quarter delivery guidance by 340 homes only because Millrose Properties, Inc. purchased approximately 356 Lennar Corporation homes in the final week of the quarter.

On this news, Lennar's stock fell $5.37 or 6.73%, to close at $74.44 on October 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Lennar Corporation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ...,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

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