Control Risks To Spin Off Compliance, Investigations & Ediscovery Business To Accelerate Global Growth, Innovation And Client Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beringer Capital's investment will support an expansion of capabilities, technology and talent while Control Risks will retain a meaningful equity stake and strategic partnership

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Control Risks, the global strategic intelligence and security firm, today announces an agreement to spin off its Discovery + Data Insights and Forensics businesses to create a new, stand-alone company. Beringer Capital's investment will support the expansion of the new company's capabilities, technology and talent, while Control Risks will retain a meaningful equity stake and a strategic partnership.

A Stand-alone Business Dedicated to Evolving Client Needs

The spinoff will create a new, global company dedicated to helping organizations navigate complex risk, litigation, investigative and regulatory challenges. The structure will enable increased investment in talent, technology, investigative and forensic capabilities, eDiscovery, data analytics and geographic expansion. As a stand-alone business, the new company will be able to focus its strategy, investment and resources exclusively on the evolving needs of its clients.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Until completion in each jurisdiction, the Discovery + Data Insights and Forensics businesses will remain part of Control Risks and operate as usual. Following completion, the new company will operate initially under the name of Control Risks – Compliance, Investigations & eDiscovery.

Control Risks will retain a meaningful equity stake in the stand-alone company and maintain a close strategic partnership with the business. This will allow clients to continue benefiting from Control Risks' broader global network and complementary expertise.

“I am exceptionally proud of the thousands of projects we have undertaken for clients around the world to support complex and high-stakes work. Control Risks' strong reputation in this market has been earned by bringing exceptional expertise, innovation and an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence,” says Bill Udell, CEO of Control Risks.“Our agreement with Beringer Capital heralds an exciting new chapter. Clients in the future will benefit from additional focus and investment across capabilities, innovation and an outstanding team.”

“Beringer Capital saw a compelling combination of global scale, specialist expertise, experienced leadership and significant opportunity for growth,” adds Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital.“Our investment will help the company build on an already strong foundation, expand its capabilities and accelerate innovation. We believe the new company is exceptionally well positioned to become an even stronger global provider across compliance, investigations and eDiscovery.”

Global Scale and Continuity

To bring continuity of expertise, leadership and client relationships, the Control Risks Discovery + Data Insights and Forensics teams across the Americas, EMEA and APAC will transfer to the new company. This will include the current partners: Michele Wiener, Brad Kolacinski, John Kim and Brian Mich. Clients will continue to benefit from deep industry expertise and technology-enabled solutions across investigations, compliance, litigation support, eDiscovery, data analytics, forensic accounting and forensic technology.

Leadership and Growth

The new company will be led by Chief Executive Officer Georges Sabongui. Sabongui is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience leading and growing legal technology, eDiscovery and professional services businesses. Sabongui is working alongside the existing leadership team to prepare the organization for its next phase of growth.

“We are starting from a position of significant strength: an exceptional global team, deep expertise, long-standing client relationships and a reputation for delivering high-quality work on complex matters,” says Sabongui.“Operating as a dedicated company will give us the focus and resources to invest more aggressively in the areas that matter most to our clients, including talent, technology, innovation and expanded capabilities. We intend to move quickly and build on what this team already does exceptionally well.”

Sabongui adds,“Our goal is to build a company that competes at the highest level globally while preserving the high-touch client service, deep expertise, integrity and trusted relationships that have defined these businesses within Control Risks.”

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a global strategic intelligence and security firm. We're trusted by 80% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Fortune Global 500 to bring decisive clarity across strategy and operations, from advice to delivery. Working as one firm, our diverse global team draws on more than 50 years' experience in 178 countries. We help you anticipate risk; protect people, assets and reputation; and pursue opportunity-from the boardroom to the most complex and high-risk environments. When the outlook is uncertain and the stakes are high, we respond with insight and action.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in companies at the forefront of digital transformation. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies, specializing in two core sectors: Technology & Information-Led Services, and Traditional Business Services. Beringer's focus on value creation, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences and accelerated growth.

About Control Risks – Compliance, Investigations & eDiscovery

Control Risks – Compliance, Investigations & eDiscovery is a global provider of investigations, compliance, forensic accounting, litigation support, eDiscovery, data analytics and forensic technology services. With professionals and operations spanning the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, the business helps corporations, law firms and other organizations navigate complex risk, litigation, investigative and regulatory challenges. The business combines deep industry experience with technology-enabled solutions and a commitment to integrity and excellence and operates as a RelativityOne Gold Partner.

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