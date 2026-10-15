Adstra Accelerates Time-To-Value On Customer Data With Snowflake

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can now assess, resolve, and enrich identity capabilities natively, with Conexa available through Snowflake Marketplace Capacity Drawdown

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, a leading identity resolution and data solutions provider, today announced a complete path for customers to assess, enrich, and activate their identity data with Conexa through Snowflake Marketplace, helping marketers get value from the customer data they already have in Snowflake, faster. Teams can start with the free Conexa Identity Health Assessment on Snowflake Marketplace, then move into identity resolution and enrichment with the Conexa Native App, now available through Snowflake Marketplace Capacity Drawdown (MCD). Each step runs natively within Snowflake.

Many enterprises have spent years bringing their customer data together, creating a powerful foundation for growth. The next step is making that data easier for marketing teams to understand and activate. Identity gaps can limit reach, and the path from evaluating a solution to putting it to work can add unnecessary time and complexity. Adstra helps streamline that journey – from understanding what's in your data to turning it into action.

Understand your data. The Conexa Identity Health Assessment, available free on Snowflake Marketplace, gives teams a clear baseline of their existing identity data. It measures match rates, identifies unique individuals and households, and shows where records have gaps. That way, marketers know the health of their data and where the opportunity lies before they commit to anything.

Improve and enrich it. From there, the Conexa Native App resolves records and appends identity signals to unify customer and household identities. It runs directly within the customer's own Snowflake account. With more complete profiles, brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms can improve audience activation, measurement, and customer relationship management.

Put it to work faster. Through MCD, Snowflake customers can apply their existing Snowflake commitments to Conexa and buy it within the environment they already use. This removes a common barrier to adoption and shortens the path from decision to deployment.

"Customers need a fast, seamless and safe way to enhance, improve and drive better outcomes from their data. Adstra's Conexa was built to meet customers where their data already lives, and availability through Snowflake Marketplace Capacity Drawdown removes yet another barrier, validating what the market needs: less friction and faster time to value.”

"Snowflake customers want to put their data to work, and to do so, they need market leading data and identity that is available to purchase and deploy without unnecessary steps," said David Wells, Industry Principal, Media & Advertising at Snowflake. "With Conexa now available through Marketplace Capacity Drawdown, advertisers and platforms can see positive business results in a more timely manner."

The announcement builds on Adstra's continued investment in Snowflake and the cloud data platforms where enterprise data lives. Earlier this year, Snowflake named Adstra a Data & Identity "One to Watch" in its report, The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise.

Snowflake customers can start with the free Conexa Identity Health Assessment on Snowflake Marketplace here.

About Adstra

Adstra delivers identity resolution and data solutions for media and technology clients. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra's composable, cloud-based platform unifies customer identities across offline and online signals, enabling precise, privacy-first audience activation at scale. From brands and agencies to publishers and political media buyers, Adstra powers the data infrastructure behind smarter targeting and stronger results. Learn more at adstradata.com.

Media Contact

Kite Hill on behalf of Adstra

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