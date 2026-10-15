Access Construction Unveils Access Evo, Bringing Agentic AI To Construction Software And Turning Systems Of Record Into A System Of Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on the industry's most comprehensive suite of construction applications, Access Evo introduces a new system of action for construction businesses, helping organizations move beyond managing information to accelerating decisions, execution and outcomes

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Construction, a division of The Access Group, today unveiled the newest generation of Access Evo for construction

One Platform, Total Control Across the Entire Construction Lifecycle

The Access Construction Platform brings together specialist software for estimating and tendering through Access ConQuest, site and project delivery through Access Fonn, and finance, commercial, operations and workforce management through Access Coins. Access Evo extends the value of these products and connected business systems, helping construction teams find information faster, automate routine work, identify what needs attention and make more informed decisions across the construction lifecycle.

“Construction businesses have invested heavily in software, but too often the value is limited to what people can find, manage or do within individual applications,” said Alex Boury, General Manager of Access Construction.“The opportunity is much bigger than adding another AI tool or making individual tasks faster. It's about bringing the intelligence across a business together, understanding what needs attention and helping people take action. With Access Evo, Access Construction is now the only provider that connects context across the entire construction lifecycle. We're building on the specialist software our customers already rely on, connecting information, people and workflows in a way that helps them work differently. For construction businesses, that means spotting risks earlier, protecting margins and giving teams more time to focus on delivering profitable projects. And importantly, people remain in control of the decisions that matter.”

AI That Moves Work Forward. Your People Stay in Charge.

Access Construction has introduced new domain-specific role-based assistants and automated productivity tools that transform standard software into a proactive thinking and acting partner. Built on strict "Human-in-the-Loop" guardrails, Access Evo carries out complex, background tasks, from extracting data to drafting compliance forms, while keeping human experts in total control of final approvals. It brings together the software, information and everyday tools people need to run their working day, with intelligent assistants and automated workflows helping them get more done. Rather than moving between disconnected applications, users can work within one connected experience that brings relevant information forward, helps prepare work and supports action, while keeping people in control of important decisions. Key capabilities include:



Access Evo Navigator: A personalized workspace designed around each person's role, bringing together information, tasks, priorities, communications and actions from connected applications. From starting the day with a clear view of what needs attention to reviewing progress and outstanding actions at the end of it, Navigator helps people manage their working day without constantly switching systems.

Access Evo Researcher: A secure, business-connected AI research experience that lets people ask questions in everyday language, investigate information, analyze reports and documents, and prepare content. By combining AI research capabilities with relevant business context, Researcher helps users find answers and produce work without relying solely on standalone AI tools.

Access Evo Assistants: Role-based AI assistants that help people complete specialist and recurring tasks. Assistants can work in the background, prepare outputs and support actions, with human oversight and approval where required. The assistants are role-based conversational partners that perform complex background tasks, while maintaining strict "Human-in-the-Loop" controls for approvals. No technical knowledge or coding is needed. Access Evo Workflow: Your business runs on information that lives in multiple places. Rather than manually pulling all of that together, exporting, copying, and consolidating, Evo Workflow allows you to design the connections yourself, visually, using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

Secure AI, Specifically Designed for Construction Contractors

Designed specifically for the commercial and regulatory realities of the construction sector, the Access Construction Platform and its Access Evo AI layer strictly adhere to enterprise security standards. Access Evo holds ISO 27001 certification for information security. Customer data remains within the customer's secure Access environment and is never used to train external AI models. Existing permissions decide what each person can reach, and the AI can only access data based on existing software permissions and controls.

“As contractors transition from reactive record-keeping to automated, proactive execution without compromising compliance or control, it is crucial to embed agentic capabilities directly across core operational and financial systems while maintaining strict enterprise security and role-based data governance,” stated Aly Pinder, Research VP, Aftermarket Services Strategies, IDC.

“At Ascia we're very excited by the potential of Access Evo to make a real difference to our daily working lives,” said Steve Higgins, Construction Director, Ascia.“Harnessing AI agents to automate routine tasks and bring together project data could further reduce administration and give our people more time to focus on what they do best: managing our projects, maintaining high standards and delivering quality buildings for our clients. For us, the real value of this technology is in supporting our people, helping them make better informed decisions, and freeing them up to spend more time where their experience and expertise have the greatest impact.”

About Access Construction

Access Construction, a division of The Access Group whose global headquarters is in Loughborough, UK, is a leading provider of construction software for organizations across the US, UK & Ireland, and Australia. It supports more than 130,000 users globally across construction, specialty trades, real estate, and infrastructure. Its portfolio includes Access Coins, a complete construction ERP; Access Fonn, a mobile-first project management platform; and Access ConQuest, the UK's leading construction estimating platform. Access Construction unifies construction-specific applications, productivity tools, and construction-specific AI into one ecosystem. More information is available at Access Construction.

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The Access Construction Platform and its enhanced Access Evo capabilities are available starting today across key markets, including the UK, Ireland, the United States, and Australia. For more information, visit