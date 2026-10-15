Winners Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire“Vaulterx” In Cash And Stock Transaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition of VaulterX, a live marketplace for ripping, redeeming, selling, or shipping Pokémon and premium sports cards, would give Winners Inc. access to the $13 billion trading card market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners Inc. (OTC: WNRS) (“Winners” or“The Company”) a specialized provider of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence data products redefining sports, gaming and collectibles, today announced it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the assets and intellectual property of“VaulterX“, a next-generation live commerce platform focused on rip, redeem, sell or ship functionality for Pokeman and grail sports trading cards.

Under the terms of the LOI, Winners Inc. will acquire one hundred percent of the VaulterX platform, assets and all IP in a cash and stock transaction. The transaction is subject to the completion of a 60-day due diligence period, execution of a definitive purchase agreement, approval by the Boards of Directors of both companies, and other customary closing conditions.

VaulterX, developed by Fantribe Inc. and Metadream studios as a live marketplace where collectors can rip sealed packs live, have their hits instantly authenticated and vaulted, and then choose to instantly resell on the marketplace or ship to their door. The platform is designed to provide instant liquidity and vaulted, authenticated inventory for Pokemon and sports card collectors.

VaulterX.com allows collectors to:

RIP LIVE - Rip sealed packs live on stream from vaulted, authenticated inventory

REDEEM - Instant vaulting and portfolio tracking with real-time market pricing

SELL OR SHIP - One-tap instant resale on the live marketplace or insured shipping to your door.

“We believe VaulterX addresses the $13 billion trading card market's biggest friction point: the delay between opening packs and achieving liquidity,” said B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners Inc.“Whatnot validated the live-commerce model. VaulterX advances it with vaulted inventory that pairs each digital card one-to-one with its physical counterpart, allowing collectors to open packs live, redeem cards instantly, and sell or ship them with one tap. As major companies, including Coinbase and Fanatics Live, enter the sector, we believe VaulterX stands out as an advanced live marketplace and card platform, with more than 1 million cards and AI agents that curate custom packs based on each user's preferences. If completed, this acquisition would accelerate our strategy to become a leader in live collectibles commerce,” Friedman added.

The Company does not intend to disclose further details regarding the LOI or the proposed transaction unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or unless disclosure is required by law. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

About Winners Inc.

Winners Inc. (OTC: WNRS) is a public company focused on building next-generation platforms at the intersection of live commerce, collectibles, and prediction markets. The Company has launched the first prediction markets aggregator platform with Kalshi and Polymarket under its brand Mevu.com (me vs u). Winners Inc. is currently conducting a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of its common stock for up to $5,000,000 to new shareholders. The offering for those interested in purchasing shares may me found here:

Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

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The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including competitive market conditions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.

Source: Winners, Inc.