Global Industry Leaders Choose Wonderful Logistics Center, Fueling More Than 3 Million Square Feet Of New Industrial Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michelin, RL Cold/Lactalis, ofi, Ross Stores, and a major global technology and e-commerce company drive a surge of investment at Wonderful Logistics Center

SHAFTER, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful Logistics Center is cementing its place as one of the nation's most sought-after industrial destinations, as global leaders in tire distribution, dairy, food, and retail commit to more than 3 million square feet of new development, adding to the existing 17 million square feet at the master-planned logistics center in Shafter, California.

In the last month, developer Wonderful Real Estate has closed two major land sales, one with Michelin North America and RL Cold and Lactalis. Additionally, Wonderful Real Estate sold a 1,088,047-square-foot industrial facility to a global technology and e-commerce company, welcomed a new global food and beverage tenant, ofi, and signed a landmark expansion with long-time occupant Ross Stores. This activity comes as walls are tilted at 2902 Express Avenue, the latest 1 million-square-foot speculative building at Wonderful Logistics Center.

The wave of activity underscores the reason global operators choose Wonderful Logistics Center: a rare, fully integrated model that pairs large-scale, speed-to-market industrial space with multimodal transportation infrastructure, workforce development and long-term community investment-all self-funded by The Wonderful Company's balance sheet.

Upon completion, the transactions and developments are expected to generate nearly $1 billion in total economic impact, including the value of the real estate investment, job creation, tax revenue and broader economic activity.









Recent Sales:



Michelin, the world's leading tire manufacturer and one of the most recognized global brands, purchased 100 acres in September with plans to develop three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 1.6 million square feet. Combining scale, speed-to-market and unmatched multimodal transportation infrastructure, Wonderful Logistics Center will help Michelin efficiently expand its Western U.S. distribution network.“Our partnership with Michelin is a great example of what we strive to deliver at Wonderful Logistics Center. By working closely together, we were able to move from a signed purchase and sale agreement to the start of construction in just two months-demonstrating Wonderful Real Estate's ability to execute quickly and provide our partners with greater certainty as they bring their projects to life,” said Joe Vargas, president of Wonderful Real Estate.



RLCold, an Atlanta-based cold-storage developer, purchased more than 20 acres in September for a 317,000-square-foot cold-storage facility that will be leased long term to Lactalis, the largest dairy products company in the world. With proximity to Lactalis' California production facilities, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and key Western markets, RL Cold identified Wonderful Logistics Center as an ideal location for Lactalis' new Western distribution hub, creating a centralized point to consolidate products and streamline customer deliveries.

Wonderful Real Estate also completed the sale of 5104 Express Avenue, a newly constructed 1,088,047-square-foot, Class A facility, to a major global technology and e-commerce company. The acquisition marks the buyer's third location at Wonderful Logistics Center and brings its owned and occupied footprint on-site to approximately 5 million square feet.



“The decision by multiple global industry leaders to make significant, long-term investments at Wonderful Logistics Center demonstrates that the Central Valley can compete for-and win-the most sophisticated logistics operations in the world,” said Wonderful Real Estate President Joe Vargas.“That investment brings tremendous value to the company, but its impact extends far beyond our property lines. It means more jobs, more career pathways, greater economic stability and continued investment in the community we have been part of for more than 30 years.”

Recent Leases:



UK-based global food and beverage conglomerate ofi (Olam Food Ingredients), a subsidiary of Singapore-based Olam Group, entered into a long-term lease for 350,000 square feet of food-grade warehousing, inclusive of 4,400 square feet of office space. Located at 3602 Fanucchi Way, the property is a 1.1-million-square-foot building developed by Wonderful Real Estate in 2023 and is also occupied by CJ Logistics and Smucker's. While preparing the space for ofi, Wonderful Real Estate accommodated the company with a short-term lease for 190,000 square feet at an adjacent warehouse.

Also in September, Ross Stores Inc. signed a 10-year lease involving a 250,000-square-foot expansion to the company's existing 350,000-square-foot premise located at 3501 Zachary Ave. Wonderful Real Estate is building the expansion space, with anticipated delivery in Q3 2027. Since 2014, Ross has steadily expanded its footprint at Wonderful Logistics Center, becoming one of the largest occupants with 4.6 million square feet of leased and owned space across three buildings. Ross has achieved great success at Wonderful Logistics Center by leveraging the campus' amenities, including utilizing the Wonderful Career Center for training and hiring and the Wonderful Container Depot for its operational needs.



Building the Future of Freight in the Heart of the Central Valley

More than 17 million square feet of industrial space operates at Wonderful Logistics Center today, supporting 23 corporations-including multiple Fortune 100 companies-and approximately 13,000 jobs, with approximately 50 million square feet planned. At full development, the logistics and distribution campus is projected to support more than 30,000 jobs and generate approximately $175 million in annual tax revenue.

Wonderful Logistics Center continues to invest in the future of freight through its operational container depot, planned inland rail terminal and expanding zero-emission freight infrastructure, creating more efficient connections between California's ports, the Central Valley and global supply chains. Complementing these investments, the Wonderful Career Center has trained more than 750 residents since 2022 and continues to expand its training and recruitment programs to prepare the local workforce for evolving industry needs.

Together, these investments help companies adapt as logistics and technology advance while creating opportunity for upward career mobility and long-term economic opportunity for the surrounding community.

About Wonderful Logistics Center

Wonderful Logistics Center is a 2,250-acre, fully entitled, master-planned logistics and distribution campus located in Shafter, California, approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles. With more than 17 million square feet completed and operating across 23 tenant companies, Wonderful Logistics Center accommodates facilities ranging from 100,000 square feet to more than 2 million square feet for leading companies across retail, e-commerce, food, manufacturing and logistics. At full buildout, Wonderful Logistics Center will consist of approximately 4,000 acres and 50 million square feet. Located near Highway 99, Interstate 5 and Highway 58, Wonderful Logistics Center's advanced transportation network includes BNSF mainline connectivity, onsite rail infrastructure, an operational inland container depot, a developing zero-emission truck corridor, and an inland rail terminal expected to begin domestic and international service in 2027. Onsite resources include the Wonderful Career Center, La Cocina restaurant, and shared event space, with a new health clinic expected to open in fall 2027. These amenities support employees, local residents, and the broader Shafter community.

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About Wonderful Real Estate

Wonderful Real Estate is a professional real estate development and property management company owned by The Wonderful Company that develops, manages, and invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate, with a particular focus on office and industrial properties. Leveraging more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Wonderful and its affiliates currently have more than 10 million square feet of real estate holdings, consisting of owner-occupied industrial and commercial real estate for its operating businesses and approximately 7 million square feet of actively managed office and industrial properties occupied by third parties, located mainly in Southern and Central California.

Wonderful Real Estate and its affiliates have invested almost $2 billion since 2008 in commercial real estate development, facility improvements, processing equipment, and real estate acquisitions. Wonderful and its affiliates are also currently developing three business parks totaling more than 2,200 acres for office and industrial use in California's Central Valley, several parcels of which have already been sold or leased to Fortune 500 companies and other high-quality anchor tenants.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion company committed to offering high-quality, healthy brands and helping consumers make better choices, every day.

The company grows, harvests, bottles, packages, and markets a diverse range of products, including fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wines and juices. It is the world's leading grower of tree nuts and America's largest citrus grower. In addition to Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Wonderful Citrus, and POM Wonderful, its brands include FIJI Water, the world's largest flower delivery service Teleflora, and JUSTIN, Landmark and Lewis Cellars wines.

Media Contacts:

Gary Marsh

Founder, Marsh Communications

415.999.3793 or ...

Erin Poulson Morris

Senior Director of Business Development, Wonderful Real Estate

...

Alison Day

Manager of External Communications, The Wonderful Company

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