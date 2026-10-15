Veritant Launches New Brand And Strengthened Research Process, Reflecting Its Continued Commitment To Independence And Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The introduction of the new brand marks an important milestone in a strategy set nearly a year ago

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritant, formerly SHOOK Research, today announced the launch of its new brand and website following significant investment into its infrastructure, data capture and research process. The launch reflects a nearly year-long brand evolution designed to reflect the rigor behind the Company's rankings and its mission: to help individuals and families find an advisor they can trust and set clear benchmarks for excellence across the industry.

Rooted in the Latin word for truth, veritas, Veritant speaks to the Company's core beliefs: A ranking only means something if it's verified through real data and conversations and only matters if it measures the qualities that help a client decide whom to trust.

“With the rollout of Veritant, we are taking a meaningful step toward our vision: to be the global benchmark for advisor excellence and impact,” said Molly Bennard, Chief Executive Officer of Veritant.“Advising is a human business, and behind every ranking is a relationship with the advisor, their clients and the communities they serve. We exist to elevate this profession, not just rank it, and we hold ourselves to the same standard of rigor, independence and accountability that we expect of the advisors we recognize.”

Alongside its new brand and refreshed mission and values, Veritant has adopted an Independence Charter that sets out the principles governing its research and rankings.

Veritant's methodology combines quantitative and qualitative criteria to identify and elevate the advisors who define excellence within the profession. Over the last year, the Company has invested in expanding its tools, technology and data capture to further strengthen its research process and ensure its rankings and methodology continue to meet the standards our constituents expect and deserve. Many of the enhancements reflect feedback from key constituents, ranging from the firms and advisors Veritant ranks to its business and industry partners.

Veritant's rankings will continue to be published in partnership with Forbes under the new Forbes | Veritant name, which will appear across the rankings and advisor recognition materials going forward.

Veritant and Forbes will resume publishing this year with the Forbes | Veritant Top RIA Firms ranking, the first published under the new brand. Its full slate of rankings and events will return in 2027.

About Veritant

Veritant conducts rigorous, independent research to identify and elevate the advisors who define excellence within the profession. Formerly SHOOK Research, Veritant has produced advisor rankings since 2016. Veritant alone designs its research methodology, collects and evaluates advisor data, and determines who is ranked. Its work helps individuals and families find an advisor they can trust and gives the industry a standard to live up to. For more information, visit





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