Five Iron Golf Expands Middle East Footprint With New Doha, Qatar Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New venue at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa brings Five Iron Golf's signature blend of golf, entertainment and hospitality to Qatar

New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced plans to open its first Qatar location at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in Q1 2027, marking the brand's continued expansion across the Middle East.

Spanning approximately 800 square meters, the venue will bring Five Iron's signature blend of golf, hospitality and entertainment to Doha. The space will feature eight Trackman-powered golf simulators alongside a full-service sports bar and food and beverage offering. Beyond golf, guests will have access to billiards, electronic darts, shuffleboard, multi-sport simulators and an outdoor terrace. The venue will also be designed to accommodate corporate events, group bookings and private functions, extending the Five Iron experience beyond everyday play and practice.

For golfers, the Doha location will offer lessons and professional club fitting, along with equipment and apparel available for purchase. Five Iron's technology-driven approach gives players of all skill levels the ability to practice, take lessons or play some of the world's best-known courses in an approachable, social setting.

“Qatar is an exciting next step for Five Iron as we continue to grow internationally and across the Middle East,” said Mike Doyle, Co-Founder and Chief Golf Officer of Five Iron Golf.“From the beginning, we've wanted Five Iron to be a place where golfers of all skill levels can practice, play and improve, while still creating an experience that's just as compelling for someone coming in for a night out, a group gathering or a private event. Doha is a great fit for that model, and we're excited to bring the Five Iron experience to Qatar.”

The Qatar expansion is being led locally by co-owners John Allan and Christopher Douglas, who bring deep knowledge of the market and see an opportunity to complement the country's existing golf landscape with a more flexible, social way to experience the game.

“There's already a strong golf culture in Qatar, and we see Five Iron as a natural extension of that,” said John Allan, Co-Owner of Five Iron Golf Qatar.“At the same time, this is about creating a place people can come to enjoy themselves, whether they play golf or not.”

Five Iron Golf Qatar is also working in partnership with Qatar Golf Association and Doha Golf Club, supporting its integration into Qatar's established golf community and helping to further grow participation and engagement with the sport.

“We wanted to create something people will want to come back to regularly,” said Christopher Douglas, Co-Owner of Five Iron Golf Qatar.“Whether that's an early-morning practice session and coffee, a round with friends or an evening out, the goal is for Five Iron to become a place people make part of their routine.”

The Doha opening will build on Five Iron Golf's growing presence in the Middle East, joining existing locations in Dubai and Riyadh and additional venues in development across the region. Five Iron Golf at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is expected to open in Q1 2027.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with over 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally, spanning 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. Learn more at fiveirongolf.com.

About InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa

InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is a luxury award-winning five-star resort set on Doha's longest private beach, just minutes from the city centre. The resort features 375 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, 82 luxury residences and 10 restaurants and bars, complemented by Spa InterContinental.

Bay Club Doha brings together the resort's leisure and recreation offering, with a free-form swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, racquet sports and watersports, creating a complete resort experience for staying guests and local visitors alike.

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208...