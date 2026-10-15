Chery International User Summit 2026: LUXEED Prepares To Enter Qatar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand and Product Launches Planned for Q3 2027, Bringing a New Smart Luxury Mobility Option to Qatar

WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24 under the theme“Eco-Tech for Our Future Life.” Bringing together global partners and industry leaders, the Summit will focus on technology co-creation, sustainability and cross-industry ecosystem integration. The event will showcase Chery Group's strategic vision and practical achievements, exploring how intelligent technologies are shaping the future of mobility. During the Summit, LUXEED, a next-generation smart luxury vehicle brand, will make its global debut and share its latest plans for the Qatari market.









Defining the LUXEED Brand

As global expectations of luxury evolve, a new generation of discerning consumers is looking beyond traditional status symbols, placing greater value on engaging driving experiences and intuitive, technology-led innovation.

Drawing on its understanding of global consumer needs, LUXEED has defined three core brand pillars:“Extreme Driving Pleasure,”“Beyond-Class Enjoyment” and“Ultimate Intelligence.” Together, they express the brand's proposition,“I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, for a new generation of discerning, forward-looking consumers.

Delivering a New Vision of Smart Luxury

A key highlight of the Summit, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take place on October 21, marking the global debut of the brand's two flagship models.

Under the theme“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” the launch will bring the brand's three core pillars to life: driving pleasure through greater freedom behind the wheel; luxury defined by intuitive comfort and safety; and human-centric intelligence that proactively adapts technology to users' needs.

LUXEED Targets Qatar Launch in Q3 2027

LUXEED is advancing preparations for its entry into Qatar, with the brand launch and the start of vehicle sales planned for the third quarter of 2027, provisionally scheduled for September. Preparations are progressing across key business functions, with major milestones planned between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. To meet the diverse needs of Qatari consumers, LUXEED plans to introduce three models in 2027: a flagship luxury MPV, a sporty off-road SUV and a family-oriented crossover SUV. Together, these models will form a versatile lineup tailored to the local market.

Embarking on a Global Journey

The 2026 Chery International User Summit will also feature dynamic test drives, proving-ground experiences and visits to the LUXEED Gigafactory, offering participants a closer look at the brand's vehicles, technology and manufacturing capabilities. Taking place in Wuhu from October 18 to 24, the Summit will bring together participants from across the global mobility ecosystem as LUXEED embarks on its next phase of international expansion. The brand looks forward to sharing its vision of next-generation smart luxury mobility with customers in Qatar and around the world.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: ...

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