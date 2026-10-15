Circana Puts Third-Party Marketplace Sales On The Map: $200 Billion Of Previously Hidden Demand, Now Measured Weekly

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jungle Scout-powered, item-level data to join Circana POS measurement in Q1 2027

Chicago, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC, a leader in turning consumer data into growth, today announced it will bring approximately $200 billion in previously unmeasured third-party marketplace sales into view by adding weekly, item-level data from the largest online retailer to its point-of-sale (POS) market measurement, starting in Q1 2027. Powered by marketplace intelligence leader Jungle Scout, the new capability will close one of retail's biggest blind spots.

Third-party marketplaces are among the fastest-growing parts of e-commerce and among the hardest to measure. Circana will now bring approximately $130 billion in general merchandise sales and $70 billion in CPG sales into view. Alongside POS and receipt data, clients will be able to:



Find demand hidden by marketplace stockouts

Spot marketplace-only launches before they show up in POS See performance across channels in a single total-market view

“Third-party marketplaces are no longer peripheral,” said Stuart Aitken, president and CEO of Circana.“They're reshaping how consumers discover, compare, and buy. Bringing marketplace sales into Circana's measurement gives clients a clearer view of where demand is moving, so they can spot shifts sooner and act with confidence.”

Clients can analyze POS, marketplace or both together. Beyond measuring what is selling, Circana's receipt panel adds the who and why: who is buying, along with the demographics, baskets, and shopping occasions behind each purchase.

The Q1 2027 launch covers Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. Further phases throughout the year will add France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, across general merchandise and CPG.

“You can't win a market you can't see,” said Jay Lovelace, CEO of Jungle Scout.“For years, a huge share of e-commerce sat outside traditional measurement. Together, we're putting that data on the map so Circana's clients can see more of the market and respond with greater confidence.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...