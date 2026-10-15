Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort On Kauai Unveils“Makana Special Offer”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAIMEA, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waimea Plantation Cottages, Kauai's historic oceanfront hotel, has announced thewith 20% off a 2027 hotel stay as well as a $20 gift certificate to the Cottage Shop in the hotel's lobby.“Makana” translates to“Gift” in the Hawaiian language. This special is for giving yourself the permission to relax to the sound of ocean waves caressing a beautiful beach under the Hawaii sun. Whether planning a romantic escape, a restful vacation, or a memorable family getaway, Waimea Plantation Cottages, voted the #1 Boutique Hotel on Kauai in 2026 by readers of Hawaii Magazine, offers the ideal island vacation at a great price.









“We are delighted to invite guests to experience the renewed beauty of Kauai at a special price in 2027,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages.“Now is the time to discover Kauai's breathtaking landscapes to Waimea's brilliantly star-filled skies and spectacular sunsets, all complimented by the property's warm Hawaiian hospitality.”

Set on 43 acres of lush, tropical gardens, Waimea Plantation Cottages offers one-to-three-bedroom vintage Hawaii plantation homes, each featuring a fully equipped kitchen and private lanai. Cottages are separated with expansive green lawns. Guests can relax by the oceanfront pool, stroll along the two-mile-long black sand walking beach, or enjoy a meal at the on-property restaurant.

The Makana Special Offer is valid only for new bookings on select cottages categories and dates beginning January 3, 2027. A three-night minimum stay is required on stays through December 16, 2027. For more details on the offer, or to book this exclusive special, please visit: .

For more information or to book reservations, please visit or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then as a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to stunning sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

Media Contact: Glodow Nead Communications at (415) 394-6500 or ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at