Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Investor Alert: Investigation Into Fairness Of Proposed Acquisition - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether the proposed acquisition ofor the

On July 16, 2026, Distribution Solutions announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which newly formed entities controlled by LKCM Headwater would acquire all outstanding shares of Distribution Solutions common stock not already owned by LKCM Headwater and its affiliates for $35.00 per share in cash.

LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of Distribution Solutions' outstanding common stock. Additionally, Distribution Solutions Chairman and CEO, J. Bryan King, serves as Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Distribution Solutions will become a privately held, wholly-owned subsidiary of LKCM Headwater and its affiliates, and the Company's common stock will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

Kehoe Law Firm is investigating whether the $35.00-per-share offer is fair to Distribution Solutions shareholders and whether the Company's board of directors fulfilled its fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Shareholders: Kehoe Law Firm's Stockholder Information Request Form Michael Yarnoff , Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 80 4 , ..., ...,

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