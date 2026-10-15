Aggreko Maintains Commitment To Supporting Veterans As Four-Time PGA HOPE Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The energy company's contribution supports one attendee for the duration of the PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announced its fourth consecutive year as a sponsor of PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week. With the company's support, one veteran will participate in the event at no cost and attend all events associated with the week at Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C., from October 14 - 19.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation. The six-week rehabilitative golf program introduces golf to veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being through a developmental curriculum taught by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. At this year's National Golf & Wellness Week, 20 PGA HOPE graduates will attend the week-long event and receive golf instruction and wellness training from PGA of America Golf Professionals and the Cohen Veterans Network. The graduates then become PGA HOPE Ambassadors and return to their communities to help other veterans.

“At Aggreko, we have a long-standing commitment to the veteran community, and we are proud to honor their contributions to our country and our company,” said Stephen Saal, Aggreko North America's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“We are honored to return this year to support PGA HOPE's mission and the organization's work to show how golf can help veterans reintegrate into civilian life. We're wishing luck to all the members of the armed forces participating in this year's PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week!”

Supporting PGA HOPE is one way Aggreko continues to support the veteran community. The energy solutions company has a history of recruiting from the veteran population, as many positions within the company benefit from the specialized skill set and cultural values of veterans. The company actively works to support veteran employees and find new opportunities for them within Aggreko.

To learn more about Aggreko's programs supporting veterans and open positions at the company that are a good fit for veterans, visit .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimise the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers' operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers' needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers' needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group, which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

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+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at