NFIM Donates 80 Wellness Devices For Recovery To Fruitport Charter Township First Responders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFIM provides Jazz Band wearable recovery devices, manufactured by DNA Vibe and valued at approximately $66,000, to support local police, firefighters, and public safety personnel.

FRUITPORT, Mich., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM) has donated 80 Jazz Band wearable recovery devices, manufactured by DNA Vibe and valued at approximately $66,000, to the Fruitport Charter Township Public Safety Departments. The donation provides innovative recovery and wellness technology directly to the police officers, firefighters, and first responders who serve Fruitport and surrounding communities.

The donation is part of NFIM's broader philanthropic initiative to expand access to innovative health and wellness technologies among veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, athletes, and other populations whose work places significant physical and mental demands on their bodies.

Fruitport Charter Township's Department of Public Safety provides police and fire services to the West Michigan communities. The 80 donated DNA Vibe Jazz Bands will provide local first responders with direct access to recovery technology they can incorporate into their individual wellness and recovery routines.

“We are excited and appreciative to receive the grant for these devices. The physical demands of the jobs often result in joint and muscle strain, sprain and fatigue. I am excited to offer our staff a non-traditional approach to healing. The ease of mobility of this device allows staff to use it in several locations at a timeframe that works for them.” - Brian Michelli, Director of Public Safety, Fruitport Charter Township

The Jazz Band, manufactured by DNA Vibe, is a wearable recovery technology designed to support recovery and performance through red light, near-infrared, microvibration, and low-level signaling technologies. DNA Vibe describes the Jazz Band as a flexible wearable designed to deliver these modalities directly to targeted areas of the body.

For first responders, whose careers can involve physically demanding shifts, repetitive strain, disrupted recovery schedules, and the cumulative demands of public safety work, NFIM's initiative is intended to make non-pharmacologic wellness and recovery resources more accessible outside of traditional clinical settings.

“At NFIM, our mission has always been centered on healing. We are honored to give back to local heroes who place their communities above themselves every day. It is incredibly rewarding to support those who dedicate their lives to serving others, and we are excited to contribute to the recovery and well-being of Fruitport Charter Township first responders.”

- Noelle Arenz, Outreach Director, NFIM

The $66,000 donation reflects NFIM's ongoing effort to put innovative wellness technologies directly into the hands of the people who serve their communities every day. Through collaborations with public safety agencies, veteran organizations, athletic programs, and community partners nationwide, NFIM seeks to reduce barriers to accessing emerging recovery technologies while supporting their responsible real-world use.

NFIM operates independently of commercial manufacturers and does not endorse or market medical products.

Donated by NFIM. Manufactured by DNA Vibe

About the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM)

For patients, practitioners, partners, and policymakers seeking the trustworthy advancement of integrative medicine, the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM) is the independent, nonprofit scientific and ethical steward that evaluates, validates, and translates emerging therapies into safe, defensible, real-world care, because credibility, not commerce, is what gives integrative medicine the authority to reach the people it was meant to help.

About Fruitport Charter Township Department of Public Safety

Fruitport Charter Township's Department of Public Safety serves the residents and businesses of Fruitport Charter Township and surrounding communities in West Michigan. Through its police and fire services, the Township is committed to protecting the community, responding to emergencies, and supporting the safety and well-being of its residents.

Media Contact:

Damian Aguirrechu

Head of Marketing, NFIM

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at